Why PDD Holdings (PDD) Is Among the Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Right Now

We recently published a list of 12 Best Affordable Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stands against other best affordable stocks to buy.
Economic and Market Outlook 2025
There has been a growing debate regarding whether the economy of the United States will have a soft landing. A recent report by Vanguard titled “Beyond Landing” released on November 25 discusses the economic outlook for the year ahead. The report highlighted that global inflation has significantly decreased over the past two years, nearing the target of 2%. However, this decline has been inconsistent across different regions, with many developed markets experiencing slowdowns due to monetary policy adjustments. The United States stands out as an exception, showcasing robust economic growth and full employment despite restrictive monetary policies.
The report raised critical questions about whether the US has achieved a "soft landing" or if high interest rates will eventually lead to a "hard landing." The narrative has largely focused on the Federal Reserve's ability to time rate cuts effectively to facilitate painless disinflation. Vanguard suggests that the strong growth and falling inflation in the US may be better explained by supply-side dynamics, such as increased labor productivity and a surge in available labor, rather than solely by Federal Reserve policies.
Regarding the 2025 outlook, the firm anticipates that US real GDP growth may decline from around 3% to closer to 2%, influenced by potential policy risks like trade tariffs and stricter immigration regulations. Core inflation is expected to remain above 2.5% for most of 2025. The firm also predicts that interest rates will stabilize at levels higher than those seen during the 2010s, fostering better returns in cash and fixed-income markets over the next decade. However, they express caution regarding equity markets due to elevated valuations. The report highlights a tension between momentum and valuation in risk assets, suggesting that while some stocks may continue to perform well, their high valuations could pose risks if economic conditions change unexpectedly.
A close-up of a customer using the company's e-commerce platform whilst shopping online.
Our Methodology
To compile the list of the 12 best affordable stocks to buy right now, we used the Finviz stock screener, Yahoo Finance, and Seeking Alpha. Using the screener we shortlisted stocks trading below a Forward P/E of 15, as of December 4, and that are expected to experience earnings growth this year. Next, we sorted our initial list by market capitalization and cross-checked the Forward P/E of each stock from Seeking Alpha and earnings growth from Yahoo Finance. Lastly, we ranked the stocks in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders as per Insider Monkey’s database for Q3 2024.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)
Forward P/E Ratio: 8.57
Earnings Growth This Year: 75.35%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 78
PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is an international e-commerce group that owns renowned platforms including Pinduoduo and Temu. Founded in 2015 by Colin Huang, the company has quickly grown to challenge established players in the industry.
It has become one of the major e-commerce players in China, leveraging a team purchase model that reduces costs by partnering directly with manufacturers. Moreover, it also targets small and medium-scale merchants to ensure its listings are cheaper than its competitors. This strategy has attracted consumers seeking affordable products. While Temu is widely used in China and across Europe, according to Ernest Analytics, it has gained 17% of the online discount store market in the United States, as of November 2023.
As a result of these strategies, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been posting significant revenue gains. During the fiscal third quarter of 2024, the company grew its top-line by 44%, year-over-year. Despite competitive pressures, the company is focused on building a sustainable ecosystem through merchant support and safety updates. It is one of the best affordable stocks to buy right now.
Baron Global Advantage Fund stated the following regarding PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“During the third quarter we re-initiated a small investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD). We believe the company is truly unique in the global e-commerce landscape, with an innovative business model, and very strong growth prospects. Founded in 2015 as Pinduoduo, the company has grown into China’s second-largest e-commerce player, capturing over 20% market share. PDD’s Consumer-to-Manufacturer (C2M) model, which connects manufacturers directly to consumers eliminated intermediaries, allowing for ultra-low prices that attract price-sensitive consumers and small merchants. Its discovery-based, algorithm-driven shopping experience has created a highly engaging platform, driving user and merchant growth in a virtuous cycle. We expect PDD to continue gaining share in China given its dominance in the value-for-money segment, growing branded product offerings at affordable prices, and high operational efficiency. PDD’s network effects and cost advantage, supported by its lean structure and efficient C2M model, are set to grow as it scales, both domestically and internationally. Its cross-border e-commerce platform, Temu, launched in September 2022, has rapidly become one of the world’s fastest-growing apps. Leveraging China’s excess capacity and PDD’s supply-chain efficiency, Temu wields strong pricing power over Chinese suppliers and attracts overseas consumers with competitively priced products. While still in early stage, Temu has achieved 2% of the global ex-China e-commerce market and a variable breakeven in the U.S. market, underscoring PDD’s focus on sustainable growth. Despite its rapid growth and profitability, PDD trades at a double-digit free cash flow yield (despite losses from the early-stage international expansion through Temu), significantly below sector peers. While concerns over geopolitical tensions exist, we believe PDD’s growing competitive edge, strong cash flow, and disciplined management position it to create substantial long-term value for shareholders.”
Overall, PDD ranks 7th on our list of best affordable stocks to buy right now. While we acknowledge the potential of PDD to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PDD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
