Why PDD Holdings Inc (PDD) Is Skyrocketing

The retail industry in 2025 has been doing surprisingly well. Growth has started to accelerate for many companies and AI is allowing a lot more efficiency in the supply chain. The macros have also cooperated with the retail industry as the strong labor market with positive wage growth has pushed more consumer spending.

Retailers are capitalizing on this by expanding into new markets and spending more on AI-powered supply chains and checkout systems. Plus, there’s chatter of interest rates coming down this year, especially with pressure from the Trump administration. This could boost the sector even more.

The convergence of these factors has created fertile ground for retail stocks. It is worth looking into those that have performed the best so far this year, as the market has rewarded these companies for good reasons.

For this article, I screened the top-performing retail stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

I will also mention the number of hedge fund investors in these stocks. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds invest in? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

Why PDD Holdings (PDD) is Skyrocketing?

PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 78

PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) operates Pinduoduo and Temu. The latter is one of the most popular apps in the West.

The stock is up markedly so far in 2025. The sentiment is especially better after Trump reversed his decision to close the de minimis exemption on items below $800. The reinstatement of de minimis means that people will continue to be able to buy very cheap items from Temu.

Moreover, Q3 2024 revenue grew 44% year-over-year to $14.2 billion and net income grew 60.8% year-over-year. PDD Holdings’ cash reserves are now at $44 billion against $1.46 billion of debt. It is also partnering up with European logistics firms to reduce its delivery time.

The consensus price target of $173.4 implies 51.75% upside.

