Why The Oncology Institute (TOI) Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025

The healthcare sector is staging a comeback so far in 2025 after two years of underperformance. These stocks could get even hotter due to AI. The healthcare sector was a hot topic during the Stargate project announcement, so it is likely that there are going to be even more breakthroughs here as technology advances.

The S&P 500 Healthcare Index trailed the broader market considerably in the past few years. However, it has risen 7% year-to-date so far. There are many promising drugs awaiting approvals and trials right now. As such, healthcare EBITDA is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR, reaching $987 billion by 2028.

The sector is bouncing back from post-pandemic challenges. Nearly 60% of industry leaders expressed a favorable outlook for 2025. Thus, it is worth looking at the healthcare stocks spearheading the gains.

For this article, I screened the top-performing healthcare stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 8

The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) is an oncology group that provides cancer care services in the U.S.

The stock has surged so far in 2025 due to solid financials. Q3 2024 revenue grew 21.8% year-over-year to $99.9 million. This was driven by an 80% surge in Dispensary revenue from oral cancer drugs.

It also achieved its first quarterly cash surplus in 2024. Cash reserves thus increased by $1 million and SG&A expenses have been reduced by 6% year-over-year.

The company signed 13 new capitation contracts in 2024 and this included agreements that contributed over $50 million in annual revenue.

It has also deployed AI-driven treatment algorithms.

The consensus price target of $2.5 implies 169.4% upside.

