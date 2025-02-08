We recently published a list of 10 Firms Post Double-Digit Gains on Friday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) stands against other firms that posted double-digit gains on Friday.

The stock market fell into the red territory on Friday, with all major indices recording losses over renewed fears of growing trade tensions coupled with expectations of a higher inflation rate in the US.

The Dow Jones lost 0.99 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.95 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived by 1.36 percent.

Despite the overall pessimistic sentiment, 10 companies managed to defy losses, posting double-digit gains in their valuations amid a flurry of impressive earnings performance.

To come up with Friday’s top winners, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Why Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Went Up On Friday?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) saw its share prices surge by 16.19 percent on Friday to end at $55.49 apiece as investor optimism was fueled by the government’s plan to prioritize bolstering the energy industry over achieving net-zero goals.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s confirmation as the department’s head also spurred optimism for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO), given that he was a member of the firm’s board of directors.

“The Department’s goal will be to unleash the great abundance of American energy required to power modern life and to achieve a durable state of American energy dominance,” the department order was quoted as saying in a report by Reuters.

It also underscored that net zero policies have pushed up the prices of energy for homes and businesses, threatened the reliability of energy systems, and undermined energy security.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO), an advanced nuclear technology company, stands to benefit from the expansion program, which is further supported by an expected boom in the artificial industry sector.

Overall, OKLO ranks 8th on our list of firms that posted double-digit gains on Friday.

