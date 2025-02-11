Why Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Went Down on Monday

We recently published an article titled These 10 Companies Led Monday's Downturn. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) stands against the other stocks.

Wall Street's major indices kicked off the trading on a positive note, all finishing in the green territory, as investors brushed off fears of growing global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones rose by 0.38 percent, the S&P 500 grew 0.67 percent, while the Nasdaq rallied 0.98 percent.

However, 10 companies defied a broader market optimism, mostly due to a series of stock rating downgrades from investment research companies on the back of poor earnings guidance and dismal earnings performance.

To come up with Monday’s worst performers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Shares of Oklo Inc. retreated by 3.17 percent on Monday as investors took profits following a surge in its closing price on Friday.

The company recently enjoyed a boost last week from the confirmation of Chris Wright as the Energy department’s chief, especially since he was a member of OKLO’s board of directors.

With Wright’s installation, prospects for nuclear stocks and the energy industry, in general, looked even brighter over the Trump administration’s stance on prioritizing energy demand first over achieving net-zero goals.

Last month, Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate deal, saying that the zero carbon policies pushed up the prices of energy for homes and businesses, threatened the reliability of energy systems, and undermined energy security.

OKLO, an advanced nuclear technology company, stands to benefit from the government’s energy expansion program.

OKLO, an advanced nuclear technology company, stands to benefit from the government's energy expansion program.

Overall OKLO ranks 10th on our list of Monday's worst performers.

