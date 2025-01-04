Why Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Skyrocketed on Friday

We recently published a list of 11 Firms Under Tech, Energy, Aviation Lead Friday Rally. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) stands against other firms under tech, energy, and aviation, which led Friday's rally.

Wall Street’s main indices finished in the green territory on Friday amid a series of catalysts buoying investor appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.80 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied by 1.26 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively.

Eleven companies—predominantly in the technology, energy, and aviation sectors—posted notable gains. Here is why:

To come up with Friday’s top advancers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Is Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Among Firms Under Tech, Energy, Aviation that Led Friday Rally?

Copyright: lassedesignen / 123RF Stock Photo

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) rose for a second day on Friday, alongside other nuclear and energy stocks, following news that portions of nuclear power plants would be eligible for tax credits to support clean hydrogen production.

The tax credits are expected to help prevent the closure of reactors by making it financially viable for plants to produce clean hydrogen.

The new tax credits, which were announced on Thursday, aimed to address several key issues to help grow the industry and move projects forward.

The final rules clarify how producers of hydrogen, including those using electricity from various sources, natural gas with carbon capture, renewable natural gas (RNG), and coal mine methane can determine eligibility for the credit. To qualify for the full credit, projects must also meet prevailing wage and apprenticeship standards, continuing the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to putting workers at the center of the clean energy economy and ensuring clean energy jobs are good-paying jobs.

Overall, OKLO ranks 2nd on our list of firms under tech, energy, and aviation, which led Friday's rally. While we acknowledge the potential of OKLO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than OKLO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.