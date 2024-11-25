Here’s Why NVR (NVR) Rose in Q3

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Although there was some volatility, markets contributed to strong year-to-date gains in Q3. US stocks increased by 6%, as measured by the Russell 3000 Index, with small- and mid-cap equities accounting for most gains. This is a significant change. The strategy outperformed the Russell 1000 Index in Q3 and returned 7.84% (net) vs 6.08% for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the strategy to know its best picks in 2024.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is a US-based home builder. The one-month return of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was -3.23%, and its shares gained 46.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 22, 2024, NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) stock closed at $9,007.24 per share with a market capitalization of $27.597 billion.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy stated the following regarding NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Among our top individual contributors in Q3 were Parker-Hannifin, NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and SBA Communications. Homebuilder NVR benefited from limited existing home sales, combined with still-strong new home buyer demand. Looking forward, lower interest rates may spur further demand."

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) at the end of the third quarter which was 47 in the previous quarter.

