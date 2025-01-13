Here’s Why Nvni Group Limited (NVNI) Is Skyrocketing

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 24 Stocks Are Skyrocketing. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) stands against the other stocks.

One of the strongest stock market anomalies is the momentum effect, which is the tendency of recent past winners to outperform the recent past losers. That’s why we decided to take a look at some of the recent past winners in this article. These 24 companies, predominantly involved in the quantum computing, biotechnology, and technology sectors, have performed significantly well in the final quarter of 2024, registering spectacular returns over the 3 months.

That said, let’s take a look at the top 24 stocks that have skyrocketed and pose a solid growth opportunity in the coming year. We will also explore how well the stocks have performed throughout the year and what they have in store for 2025.

To come up with 24 names, we considered only the stocks that have at least $2 billion in market capitalization and have registered commendable returns in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI)

Q4 Returns as of December 31, 2024: 190%

Shares of NVNI rose to $2.45 on December 31, marking a 190% increase from the $0.85 close on September 30, 2024, emphasizing investors' shared optimism on the company’s growth potential in the B2B software industry.

Analysts expect the stock to grow by 83% based on their median price target of $5. In the fiscal year of 2023, the company logged a 36% year-over-year in revenue and a 43% increase in gross profit.

Nvni Group Limited (NVNI) is growing to become a leading consolidator to private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America. The company and investors place optimistic bets on the stock and future performance, based on its robust acquisition pipeline and current portfolio.

