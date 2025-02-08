Why Nuscale Power (SMR) Went Up On Friday?

We recently published a list of 10 Firms Post Double-Digit Gains on Friday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nuscale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) stands against other firms that posted double-digit gains on Friday.

The stock market fell into the red territory on Friday, with all major indices recording losses over renewed fears of growing trade tensions coupled with expectations of a higher inflation rate in the US.

The Dow Jones lost 0.99 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.95 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived by 1.36 percent.

Despite the overall pessimistic sentiment, 10 companies managed to defy losses, posting double-digit gains in their valuations amid a flurry of impressive earnings performance.

To come up with Friday’s top winners, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Why Nuscale Power Corp. (SMR) Went Up On Friday?

Shares of Nuscale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) traded higher in line with its peers on Friday, jumping 11.14 percent to close at $25.84 apiece as investor sentiment was fueled by announcements that the US will prioritize energy expansion in the country.

Following his confirmation to lead the US power sector, Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued a department order stating that the agency would prioritize expanding energy production over achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Department’s goal will be to unleash the great abundance of American energy required to power modern life and to achieve a durable state of American energy dominance,” the order was quoted as saying in a report by Reuters.

It also underscored that net zero policies pushed up the prices of energy for homes and businesses, threatened the reliability of energy systems, and undermined energy security.

Nuscale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR), a company specializing in small modular reactors, stands to benefit from the government’s energy expansion plan, further fueled by an expected boom in the Artificial Intelligence industry.

