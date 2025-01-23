Why NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Is Skyrocketing Now

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) stands against the other stocks that are skyrocketing now.

The market has started to favor smaller companies in 2025, and stocks between $1 billion and $5 billion in market value are attracting renewed interest. These stocks had a forgettable stretch over the past few years, but investors now see evidence that underperformance among mid-cap and small-cap names could end soon.

The S&P MidCap 400 and S&P 600 indexes still trail large caps by a wide margin, yet smaller firms have held up well even as interest rates remain elevated. The valuation gap between these groups and the biggest names in the market has also widened to levels that analysts consider unusually attractive.

Investors now expect momentum to build for select companies in this sweet spot, and many of them are in fast-growing industries with strong fundamentals.

For this article, I screened the top-performing stocks year-to-date in the $1 billion to $5 billion market capitalization bracket. Stocks that I have covered this week will be excluded from this list.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 18

Nuscale Power (NYSE:SMR) makes small modular reactors (SMRs). It has the first SMR design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). It is currently pre-revenue and is deeply unprofitable, but AI can quickly make it hot.

Trump’s “Stargate” announcement is going to significantly boost the power usage of AI, and analysts are looking at huge demand for nuclear energy going forward since legacy power generation capabilities will no longer be able to support the kind of demand we may see from AI.

Most nuclear-related stocks have been surging.

The stock is up 45% year-to-date. The current analyst consensus price target on the stock is $26, which implies just 1% upside potential.

