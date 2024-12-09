Why Is Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) An Undervalued Aerospace Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Undervalued Aerospace Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) stands against the other undervalued aerospace stocks.

According to a new report published by risk intelligence company, Verisk Maplecroft, the number of conflict zones worldwide has increased by nearly two-thirds over the past three years, with wars and unrest intensifying. Ukraine, the Middle East, and parts of Africa have been the most affected regions, with no immediate end to most conflicts in sight.

On November 19, Kyiv marked 1,000 days since the Russian invasion in early 2022. The Middle East is in flames, in what is being described by defense experts as the region’s worst crisis since the Arab-Israeli War in 1973, with the battle spreading from Gaza to Lebanon in continuation of Israel’s response to the October 2023 Hamas-led attack on the country.

While the human impact of these conflicts has been tragic, aerospace companies in the defense sector have profited as demand for fighter jets and autonomous aerial vehicles surged. Several notable contractors have thrived over the last two years, with substantial gains in their share price, as countries rushed to bolster their air defense. An aerospace and defense ETF issued by iShares had gained over 20% year-to-date as of the close of day on December 6.

When the war in Ukraine broke out, industry experts anticipated that Western sanctions on Russia would impact the aerospace sector. The country was the source of around 30% of the titanium used by major engine makers to power fighter jets and commercial aviation. However, the supply of this key material from Russia has largely remained unaffected.

Additionally, the commercial aerospace sector is also showing signs of resurgence as international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. While sharing his insights on commercial aviation at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago in June, Tony Bancroft from Gabelli Funds stated that he had noticed a significant growth in aircraft orders, with two major manufacturers having a 12-year backlog of orders.

He believes three reasons are driving it. The first catalyst is China, which accounts for 20% of the growth in orders to cater to the growing middle class in both China and India, who want to travel more. The second critical factor he cited was business travel returning to the 2019 pre-pandemic level. Lastly, Bancroft highlighted the rising middle class in the United States, and the world, which is increasing air travel and contributing to the economic growth in the industry.

