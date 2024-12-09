Why Is Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) An Undervalued Aerospace Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?
We recently compiled a list of the 11 Undervalued Aerospace Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) stands against the other undervalued aerospace stocks.
According to a new report published by risk intelligence company, Verisk Maplecroft, the number of conflict zones worldwide has increased by nearly two-thirds over the past three years, with wars and unrest intensifying. Ukraine, the Middle East, and parts of Africa have been the most affected regions, with no immediate end to most conflicts in sight.
On November 19, Kyiv marked 1,000 days since the Russian invasion in early 2022. The Middle East is in flames, in what is being described by defense experts as the region’s worst crisis since the Arab-Israeli War in 1973, with the battle spreading from Gaza to Lebanon in continuation of Israel’s response to the October 2023 Hamas-led attack on the country.
While the human impact of these conflicts has been tragic, aerospace companies in the defense sector have profited as demand for fighter jets and autonomous aerial vehicles surged. Several notable contractors have thrived over the last two years, with substantial gains in their share price, as countries rushed to bolster their air defense. An aerospace and defense ETF issued by iShares had gained over 20% year-to-date as of the close of day on December 6.
When the war in Ukraine broke out, industry experts anticipated that Western sanctions on Russia would impact the aerospace sector. The country was the source of around 30% of the titanium used by major engine makers to power fighter jets and commercial aviation. However, the supply of this key material from Russia has largely remained unaffected.
Additionally, the commercial aerospace sector is also showing signs of resurgence as international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. While sharing his insights on commercial aviation at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago in June, Tony Bancroft from Gabelli Funds stated that he had noticed a significant growth in aircraft orders, with two major manufacturers having a 12-year backlog of orders.
He believes three reasons are driving it. The first catalyst is China, which accounts for 20% of the growth in orders to cater to the growing middle class in both China and India, who want to travel more. The second critical factor he cited was business travel returning to the 2019 pre-pandemic level. Lastly, Bancroft highlighted the rising middle class in the United States, and the world, which is increasing air travel and contributing to the economic growth in the industry.
Methodology
We sifted through screeners to identify stocks in the aerospace and defense industry with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of under 25 as of Friday, November 29, 2024, the close of the day. From there, we selected the 11 aerospace stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors, based on Insider Monkey’s database of over 900 prominent hedge funds as of Q3 2024. The 11 undervalued aerospace stocks to buy have been ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them.
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)
Forward Price to Earnings Ratio: 17.57
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 48
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is one of the largest defense contractors in the world. The company is the manufacturer of the B-21 Raider for the United States Air Force (USAF), which was formally unveiled in December 2022. The long-range, stealth strategic bomber, intended to replace the aging B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit, is scheduled to enter service from mid-2020s onwards.
The company is also a leading player in autonomous aerial systems. It is the maker of the RQ-4 Global Hawk, noted for its surveillance and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and parts of North Africa. In April this year, NOC was awarded a $387 million contract to sustain Italy, Japan, and South Korea’s RQ-4 Global Hawk drones. Moreover, NOC’s MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle, currently operated by the United States and Australia, has immense export potential and has received interest from NATO and Norway.
On October 24, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company generated sales of $10 billion, up 2% compared to the third quarter of 2023, driven by a surge in demand for advanced weapons amid intense escalations in the Middle East and the Ukraine-Russia war.
Aeronautics Systems revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, with gains attributed to higher F-35, E2, and Triton volumes. Sales at Defense Systems surged by 2% due to higher sales of Sentinel and other weapons from NOC’s portfolio. Mission Systems also registered a 7% increase in sales, fueled by a higher volume of microelectronics and advanced technology programs. As a result, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) posted an EPS of $7, smashing estimates of $6.08 per share.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus Buy rating for NOC and anticipate a 17.5% upside in its share price. It is among the top undervalued aerospace stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
Overall NOC ranks 3rd on our list of the undervalued aerospace stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
