The semiconductor industry has been delivering record-breaking numbers in the past two years. It had a solid 2024 where global chip sales increased 19% to $627 billion and this year is already shaping up to smash expectations. Projections point to $697 billion in revenue and the industry is on track to the $1 trillion target by 2030.

The CHIPS and Science Act remains active under the Trump administration, so it has been continuing to help those in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The manufacturing boom here is now starting to spill over into smaller semiconductor players as bigger companies have trouble scaling up to the demand.

If you sort semiconductor stocks by YTD gains, you’ll mostly find up-and-coming plays. These smaller companies could be the next big winners in the AI race, so it’s worth looking into them.

Why Nlight Inc (LASR) Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025?

A technician in a lab coat inspecting a semiconductor laser.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 21

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) makes high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers.

LASR stock is up so much year-to-date due to its CEO saying that the company has strong prospects in aerospace/defense for 2025. Investors seem optimistic despite missing preliminary Q4 revenue guidance.

It reported $46 million to $48 million in expected Q4 revenue, whereas the forecast was $49 million to $54 million. This initially caused a 17% drop post-announcement.

Regardless, analysts have maintained their bullish sentiment. There has been institutional buying and the stock has short-squeeze potential.

The consensus price target of $15.13 implies 35.4% upside.

LASR stock is up 6.39% year-to-date.

Overall, LASR ranks 13th on our list of semiconductor stocks that are skyrocketing so far in 2025.