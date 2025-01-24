Why NextEra (NEE) Stock Is Advancing Today

NextEra Energy (NEE) is rising 5% today after the firm announced that it was taking steps to boost its natural gas and nuclear output in order to meet the surging demand for electricity. The latter trend is being sparked by the AI boom.

A New Partnership and a Nuclear Initiative

On NextEra's fourth-quarter earnings call today, CEO John Ketchum disclosed that the firm would partner with GE Vernova (GEV), which sells gas turbines, to launch natural gas-powered plants.

5 Worst States to Work in the US

An industrial facility emitting natural gas from large pipes, with workers in the foreground.

"This agreement has the potential to support multiple gigawatts for data centers, the reshoring of manufacturing and the electrification of industry," Ketchum said on the call. The CEO added that the company planned to offer its customers a combination of "integrated renewable storage" and electricity powered by natural gas.

Meanwhile, NextEra continues to seek to restart its Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa. As a step towards accomplishing the latter goal, Ketchum noted that it had officially begun seeking "a licensing change" related to the facility from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Recent Price Action of NEE Stock

In the last month, the shares have risen 1%, while they are down 11% in the last three months.

While we acknowledge the potential of NEE, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NEE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ ALSO 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey