Why Newmont (NEM) Is the Most Promising Gold Stock According to Hedge Funds?

We recently published a list of 12 Most Promising Gold Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to look at where Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stands against other most promising gold stocks according to hedge funds.

According to a report by the World Gold Council published on December 13, gold is on track for its strongest annual performance in more than a decade, with prices rising 28% year-to-date through November 2024. This surge has been fueled primarily by robust central bank purchases and heightened investor demand.

Looking towards 2025, the outlook for gold is shaped by a complex interplay of interest rates, economic growth, and global risks. The US Federal Reserve is expected to implement 100 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, and European central banks may follow suit with similar reductions. These actions are likely to provide a supportive environment for gold. However, potential challenges such as trade wars, rising inflationary pressures, and disruptions to supply chains could weigh on the metal’s performance. The Federal Reserve’s actions will play a central role in determining gold’s direction in 2025. Historically, gold has shown strong gains in the initial phases of rate-cutting cycles, averaging a 6% increase during the first six months.

Global economic conditions, particularly in Asia, also play a pivotal role in gold’s demand. China and India, which collectively account for more than 60% of annual gold demand excluding central banks, remain critical to the metal’s long-term prospects. In China, gold demand will hinge on consumer confidence and the broader economic outlook, which may be influenced by government stimulus measures and trade policy developments. India, on the other hand, is already well-positioned with strong economic growth of above 6.5%. Central banks have been net buyers of gold for nearly 15 years, a trend driven by the metal’s role as a long-term store of value and a hedge against geopolitical and financial risks. In 2024, central bank purchases, though slightly below record levels, remained robust, contributing an estimated 7%-10% to gold’s price increase. The report forecasts that central bank demand in 2025 will exceed the long-term average of 500 tonnes, further supporting gold prices. However, a significant slowdown in purchases could introduce downward pressure.

In an interview with CNBC on December 3, Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold Corporation, discussed the current and future prospects of the gold market. Beaty emphasized that all the bullish factors driving the strong performance of gold in 2024 are still intact, including a strong dollar, inflation outlook, and a favorable gold supply. He is optimistic about gold’s performance in 2025, expecting another excellent year for the precious metal.

