Why Is Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Among the Best High Growth Healthcare Stocks to Invest In Now?

Global Healthcare Spending Trends and Investment Opportunities
During lean economic times, investing in healthcare stocks is generally regarded as defensive. This is due to the fact that people typically do not cut back on their use of prescription medications or other essential healthcare services, even during difficult financial times. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), national healthcare spending is projected to reach an estimated $4.8 trillion in 2023 and grow at an annual rate of 5.6% between 2027 and 2032.
Global healthcare spending hit a record high in 2021 at $9.8 trillion, or 10.3% of global gross domestic product (GDP), according to a World Health Organization report released in December 2023. Public health spending, however, continued to rise globally, except for low-income nations, where government health spending fell due to their heavy reliance on foreign assistance. In 2021, high-income countries spent almost $4,000 per capita on health care, while 11% of the world's population resided in nations that spent less than $50 per person annually. Furthermore, only 0.24% of global health spending went to low-income nations, although making up 8% of the world's population. According to the report, public spending on health increased significantly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this growth is unlikely to continue in the long run as nations now prioritize economic issues like high inflation, slowing growth, and rising debt servicing. WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course, Dr. Bruce Aylward, stated:
“Sustained public financing on health is urgently needed to progress towards universal health coverage. It is especially critical at this time when the world is confronted by the climate crisis, conflicts and other complex emergencies. People’s health and well-being need to be protected by resilient health systems that can also withstand these shocks.”
This year, the pharmaceutical, medical equipment and supplies, robotics, biotechnology, and neurodegenerative illnesses sub-spaces are the primary ones to watch in the healthcare industry. The emergence and development of glucagon-like Peptide-1 agonists (GLP-1s) is the primary trend of interest in the pharmaceutical industry. These treatments have had a substantial impact on weight loss medications and have completely altered the competitive landscape in this field. Pharmaceutical companies that sell weight-loss medications have also benefited from higher prescription volumes and sales as a result of the development of GLP-1s. For example, BlackRock reported that from 2019 to August 2023, GLP-1 prescription volumes increased at a compound annual growth rate of 45%. The development of Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively, by top pharmaceutical manufacturers was a major factor in this expansion. Additionally, this has led to a recent increase in the popularity of weight loss medication stocks.
Our Methodology
For this article, we screened on stocks with a minimum market capitalization of $10 billion and a 5-year average revenue growth of approximately 30%. These stocks were then ranked according to their revenue growth performance.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Revenue Growth: 27.13%
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's flagship product, Ingrezza (valbenazine), is used to treat tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's diseases
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) boasts a robust pipeline featuring diverse treatments in various stages of development, making it a strong contender among high growth stocks to invest in now. Highlights include Crinecerfont, recently granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), with a New Drug Application planned for 2024, and NBI-‘770, an oral NMDA NR2B negative allosteric modulator in Phase 2 trials for major depressive disorder. Additionally, the company has the largest portfolio of muscarinic compounds in clinical development, including NBI-‘568 for schizophrenia.
To ensure long-term growth, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is diversifying its portfolio through various modalities, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies. The company aims to advance two gene therapies into clinical trials by 2025 and plans to have at least 20 development candidates by 2027 which creates multiple opportunities for innovation and reducing the risks inherent in drug development.
The company's Ingrezza sales reached $613 million in Q3 2024, contributing to a raised full-year guidance of $2.3 to $2.32 billion. This represents a robust 25% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)'s revenue growth is primarily driven by increased patient demand for INGREZZA across both Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) and Huntington's Disease Chorea indications. The corporation has announced a $300 million share repurchase plan, indicating confidence in the company's valuation and future growth prospects. This move is seen as a way to return value to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility for further investments.
Street analysts hold a consensus Strong Buy rating on the stock. The average 12-month price target is $166.53, with a high of $192.00 and a low of $121.00, representing a 35.07% upside potential.
