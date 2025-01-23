Why NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) Is Skyrocketing Now

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) stands against the other stocks that are skyrocketing now.

The market has started to favor smaller companies in 2025, and stocks between $1 billion and $5 billion in market value are attracting renewed interest. These stocks had a forgettable stretch over the past few years, but investors now see evidence that underperformance among mid-cap and small-cap names could end soon.

The S&P MidCap 400 and S&P 600 indexes still trail large caps by a wide margin, yet smaller firms have held up well even as interest rates remain elevated. The valuation gap between these groups and the biggest names in the market has also widened to levels that analysts consider unusually attractive.

Investors now expect momentum to build for select companies in this sweet spot, and many of them are in fast-growing industries with strong fundamentals.

For this article, I screened the top-performing stocks year-to-date in the $1 billion to $5 billion market capitalization bracket. Stocks that I have covered this week will be excluded from this list.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: N/A

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) is a nuclear energy company that focuses on smaller micro-reactors. They are making two prototype reactors: ZEUS and ODIN. The first one is a solid core battery reactor, and the latter is a low-pressure salt coolant reactor.

The stock has gained 54% year-to-date due to the company acquiring Ultra Safe Nuclear’s technology assets for $8.5 million. In addition, there was also news of a fusion breakthrough.

That said, the company still has negative net income and is yet to generate revenue. Analysts remain bullish, with the consensus price target at $58. This implies 57% more upside from here.

Overall NNE ranks 2nd on our list of the stocks that are skyrocketing in 2025.