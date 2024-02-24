Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase PepsiCo's shares before the 29th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.265 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.06 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, PepsiCo has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of US$169.60. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PepsiCo paid out more than half (75%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 84% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see PepsiCo's earnings per share have dropped 5.7% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, PepsiCo has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.3% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has PepsiCo got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least PepsiCo's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Bottom line: PepsiCo has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering PepsiCo as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with PepsiCo and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

