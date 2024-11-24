Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase StepStone Group's shares before the 29th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.11 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, StepStone Group has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of US$67.05. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether StepStone Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. StepStone Group distributed an unsustainably high 138% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. StepStone Group's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 35% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. StepStone Group has delivered 41% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. StepStone Group is already paying out 138% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

