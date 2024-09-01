Why You Might Be Interested In Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's shares before the 5th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of RM02.60. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 19% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has seen its dividend decline 1.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Should investors buy Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd for the upcoming dividend? It's great that Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

