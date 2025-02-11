Here is Why Microsoft (MSFT) May Return 25% Within 12 Months

We recently published a list of 10 AI News Making Waves on Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against other AI news making waves on Wall Street.

OpenAI has previously been dependent on Nvidia for its chip supply, but it looks like it may not be for long. As reported by Reuters, the artificial intelligence startup is all set to develop its first generation of in-house artificial intelligence silicon.

According to sources, the startup is finalizing the design for its first in-house chip in the next few months. It then plans to send it for fabrication at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in a “taping out” process.

This training-focused chip will be used as a strategic tool to strengthen OpenAI’s negotiating leverage with other chip suppliers. If all goes smoothly, the company will be able to mass-produce its first in-house AI chip and potentially test an alternative later this year.

Meanwhile, big tech companies have struggled to produce satisfactory chips over the years. Nevertheless, DeepSeek has raised questions about whether fewer chips will be needed in developing powerful models in the future.

Google DeepMind boss Demis Hassabis has recently dismissed DeepSeek’s claims that its popular chatbot and AI model is using far less money than US rivals.

DeepSeek “seems to have only reported the cost of the final training round, which is a fraction of the total cost.”

He also stated that DeepSeek’s emergence doesn’t upend the economics of AI development.

“We don’t see any new silver bullet technologies. DeepSeek is not an outlier on the efficiency curve.”

The Chinese startup has reportedly spent around $5.6 million on computing costs to train its models. OpenAI and Microsoft are currently investigating these claims, searching if anyone tied to DeepSeek has obtained data from OpenAI through a process known as distillation.

According to Hassabis, DeepSeek seems “to have relied on some Western models to distill from”.

