Here’s Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Declined in Q3

Delaware Funds by Macquarie, an investment management company, released its “Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund” Q3 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The S&P 500® Index rose 5.9% in the third quarter, indicating continuing gains in the US large-cap equity market. Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund Class I shares outperformed the Fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500 Index in the third quarter. Stock selection drove all of the relative outperformance compared with the Fund’s benchmark, while sector allocation was neutral to relative performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) manufactures and distributes smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions. The one-month return of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was -14.23%, and its shares lost 35.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On December 26, 2024, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock closed at $58.47 per share with a market capitalization of $31.399 billion.

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund stated the following regarding Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – The company and other analog semiconductor peers have fundamentally disappointed investors after a significant increase in inventory post-pandemic, leading to lower production rates and earnings in the near term as that channel inventory is worked down."

A semiconductor wafer at various stages of fabrication, showing the company's range of expertise.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) at the end of the third quarter which was 46 in the previous quarter. In the September quarter, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) reported $1.164 billion in net sales, down 6.2% sequentially.