Why Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) Among the Best Gambling Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Gambling Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stands against the other gambling stocks.

According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global gambling market reached a value of approximately $540.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $744.8 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is expected to be supported by rising disposable incomes, political stability, and increased foreign investments in emerging markets.

Lotteries represented the largest segment in gambling, accounting for 53.9% of the total market. This segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% between 2023 and 2028 and is expected to generate $141.4 billion in global annual sales by 2028.

The online gambling market is rapidly gaining popularity. According to Research and Markets, the online gambling market is expected to grow to $153.21 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 10.44%. The widespread use of mobile phones, the internet, and convenient online payment gateways have made online gambling more accessible. The sports category is on the rise and is fueled by major sports events.

Read Also: 10 Oil Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential According to Analysts and 7 Best Emerging Markets Stocks To Buy Now.

Rise of Sports Betting

In an interview with CNBC on November 8, Jason Robins, Co-Founder and CEO of DraftKings, shared his insights on the current state of the online sports betting industry. He believes that the industry is at a critical juncture, where more people across the country are becoming aware that they can gamble legally, leading to significant growth. Robins attributes this growth to the increasing number of states that have legalized sports betting.

Robins also highlighted the vast potential for growth, pointing to the American Gaming Association's prediction of $35 billion in legal wagers during the current NFL season, a 30% increase from last year. He is hopeful that other states, including California, Florida, and Texas, will soon follow suit and legalize sports betting. While acknowledging that the legislative process can be slow, Robins is confident that most states will eventually adopt some form of legal sports betting, paving the way for the industry as a whole to continue its upward trajectory.

As the global gambling market continues to expand at a rapid pace, driven by the growing popularity of online betting and legalization, it's clear that the industry is on the cusp of significant growth. With that in context, let's take a look at the 10 best gambling stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

Story Continues