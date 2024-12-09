Why Merck & Co. (MRK) Is the Best Beginner Stock to Invest in Now?

We recently published a list of 11 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stands against other best beginner stocks to invest in now.

The Downsides to Stocks Rallying Higher

Stocks in the United States are rallying high, but some strategists are eyeing a few risks. On December 5, Max Kettner, Chief Multi-Asset Strategist at HSBC, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to discuss the market outlook heading into 2025. Kettner shared that investors and analysts alike hold extremely bullish expectations of the market in 2025. While that may likely be true, an extremely bullish market may pose a significant risk and have multiple downsides.

He stated that the market will likely see strong upsides on the earnings front, leading to higher yields, which will leave a question on the future of the cutting cycle and whether the Fed will have to commence a rate hike again. He emphasized that higher terminal rates will bring in bond volatility and impact nearly every risk asset in the market.

Speaking of positives, Kettner highlighted that the next few quarters exhibit pretty low growth expectations and earnings expectations for the S&P. He reiterated that with a much lower growth rate, the cutting cycle will be executed as planned. As for inflation, he highlighted the importance of super core inflation, also referred to as underlying inflation. He believes super core inflation is more likely to decline, especially in the first half of the year, adding that he is not as worried about inflation as he was almost three to four months ago.

Kettner stated that the next six to seven months will deliver a supportive market environment for equities in the S&P, especially for global equities. He also believes that the market will see a 12% to 13% upside in the next 12 months until the end of 2025. While Kettner remained inclined to tech stocks, he added that other sectors, such as industrials, will also see a “mini re-acceleration.”

He emphasized that the market rally will go beyond the S&P especially with the current “goldilocks” backdrop, high growth projections, and consensus expectations, benefiting other asset classes. Kettner shared that the ideal portfolio for investors will be tech stocks and a combination of stocks in other sectors, especially industrials and US banks. He added that these sectors are likely to benefit from regulatory changes and the current economic backdrop.

As economic and political turmoil encapsulates the market, some stocks have been performing consistently well over the years, positioned as solid investments, especially for new investors. That said, let’s take a look at the 11 best beginner stocks to invest in now.

