Here’s Why Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Crashed Today

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms Mirror Dow Jones Decline on Monday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stands against the other stocks.

Ten companies kicked off this week's trading mirroring a decline on Dow Jones with a series of catalysts dampening investor sentiment. In this article, let’s explore the reasons behind their decline.

To come up with Monday's top losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Is Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Firm End 2024 Stronger With Impressive Gains?

A real estate CEO pointing to a hospital facility on a financial chart.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Shares of Medical Properties Trust declined by 3.99 percent on Monday to end at $3.99 apiece. Over the past five days, the company saw its share price grow by 9.02 percent, while the 52-week valuation marked a 17.7 percent gain.

Earlier this week, the company’s stock earned a “hold” rating from seven analysts covering the company, indicating a more neutral outlook.

Zack Research, for its part, said that Medical Properties is expected to post earnings of $0.16 per share, indicating a change of -55.6 percent from the same period last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -10.2 percent over the last 30 days.

Meanwhile, Truist Financial recently cut its target price on the company from $6.00 to $4.00, while Mizuho reduced its price objective from $6.00 to $5.00. Finally, Wolfe Research recently upgraded the company’s shares to a “hold” rating.

Overall MPW ranks 8th on our list of the stocks that crashed today. While we acknowledge the potential of MPW as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MPW but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.