Why McLaren and Alonso Failed to Qualify for the 2019 Indy 500

Zak Brown is disappointed. As the CEO for McLaren Racing, he has to take responsibility for the team's embarrassing failure to qualifiy for this year's Indy 500. A failure that means Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion, and one of the biggest stars in motorsports, will have until next year to make an attempt at Indy.

So what went wrong? Brown is still figuring out the details. When R&T contributing editor Marshall Pruett spoke to him on the phone, Brown said he hadn't been home for more than 12 hours, and thus, hadn't undertaken a full post-mortem. But basically, the team was underprepared.

Part of the problem is F1. Brown was hired by McLaren in 2016 to help restore the team to its former glory. Those efforts are still a work in progress, and as a result, they took resources away from the Indy 500 program.

"Priority one in life right now has been, and will continue to be Formula One," Brown told Pruett. "Gil [de Ferran, McLaren's sporting director and 2003 Indy 500 winner] added a tremendous amount of value to the IndyCar program, was a big contributor in getting us as close as we got, was focused on Formula One."

For the F1 team, McLaren has made two important recent hires-James Key as technical director and former Porsche LMP1 boss Andreas Seidl as team principal. But those two only joined McLaren in the last two months.

"I just wasn't gonna pull out my guy that was a big contributor to the progress we're having right now," Brown said of de Ferran. "He wasn't in Long Beach; he was in China... Would the [Indy] program have benefited from Gil being involved from day one? Absolutely."

Brown also spoke to Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer, who detailed a "comedy of errors" for McLaren's Indy program. Reading Fryer's piece, it becomes clear the McLaren program lacked strong leadership. Tellingly, the team didn't even have a steering wheel ready a week before the April test at Texas Motor Speedway that would serve to get Alonso familiar with the car he'd race at Indy. Brown himself had to call Cosworth to get a steering wheel for the car.

"We didn’t get out until midday, our steering wheel was not done on time, that’s just lack of preparation and project management organizational skills," Brown told the AP. "That’s where this whole thing fell down, in the project management. Zak Brown should not be digging around for steering wheels."

