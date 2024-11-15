Here’s Why McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Rose in Q3

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Although the S&P 500 Index had a 5.9% increase in third-quarter trading, the benchmark index ended the first nine months of 2024 with a remarkable 22.1% gain. The exceptional performance was fueled by a strong surge in technology stocks, artificial intelligence trends, and the start of a U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) rate reduction cycle. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund highlighted stocks like McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is a global fast-food chain that operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand. The one-month return of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was -5.69%, and its shares gained 8.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 13, 2024, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) stock closed at $298.56 per share with a market capitalization of $213.954 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund stated the following regarding McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) performed well as it met the expectations of investors looking for improvements in relative market share trends. The company’s introductions of menu items at premium- and medium-price tiers are picking up pace, allowing it to capture value more effectively."

