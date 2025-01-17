Here’s Why McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Is Among the Highest Yielding Dividend Stocks In the Dow

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Highest Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow. In this article, we are going to take a look at where McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) stands against the other high yield dividend stocks.

Dow is one of the most well-known and influential stock market indices globally. It monitors the performance of 30 publicly traded companies on US stock exchanges, covering a broad array of industries. In the past 12 months, the index has surged by over 15%, compared with a nearly 25% return of the broader market.

Today, tech stocks have dominated the market, as seen by the NASDAQ's nearly 30% gain over the past year, outperforming both the Dow and the broader market. However, the Dow's underperformance in this period contrasts with its historical performance. A report from Barron’s highlighted that in 1978, 1980, and 1992, the Dow outpaced the Nasdaq by at least seven percentage points. The most notable period of Dow dominance occurred during the dot-com bubble's collapse, with 12 instances of outperformance between 1999 and 2002.

When comparing the Dow to the broader market, the Dow has also shown strong results. According to S&P Global, from the past 30 years up until June 2021, the market returned 10.6%, while the Dow slightly exceeded that with an 11.16% return. This outperformance is largely due to the Dow's stable, industry-leading companies that offer reliable dividends and steady yields.

Investing in high-yielding Dow Jones stocks can be an appealing strategy for those seeking reliable income and potentially higher returns. When selecting dividend stocks for their portfolios, investors often focus on dividend yields. However, it's important to recognize that companies with high yields but lacking financial stability may be at risk of cutting dividends, especially amid global economic challenges and rising interest rates. Therefore, investment strategies that target high yields should also emphasize the financial strength and stability of the companies involved.

The Dow Jones Dividend 100 Index tracks the performance of 100 high-dividend stocks selected for their reliable dividend payments and strong financial fundamentals. In any income-focused strategy, investors typically aim for both yield and capital appreciation. The Dow Jones Dividend 100 Indices have consistently provided higher yields and comparable capital gains over the long term when compared to their benchmarks. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, between June 30, 2001, and June 30, 2023, the total return of the index, assuming dividends were reinvested, averaged 11.7% annually, outperforming the Dow Jones US Broad Stock Market Index, which returned 10.2% during the same period.

Story Continues