Here’s Why McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Is Among the Highest Yielding Dividend Stocks In the Dow

Dow is one of the most well-known and influential stock market indices globally. It monitors the performance of 30 publicly traded companies on US stock exchanges, covering a broad array of industries. In the past 12 months, the index has surged by over 15%, compared with a nearly 25% return of the broader market.
Today, tech stocks have dominated the market, as seen by the NASDAQ's nearly 30% gain over the past year, outperforming both the Dow and the broader market. However, the Dow's underperformance in this period contrasts with its historical performance. A report from Barron’s highlighted that in 1978, 1980, and 1992, the Dow outpaced the Nasdaq by at least seven percentage points. The most notable period of Dow dominance occurred during the dot-com bubble's collapse, with 12 instances of outperformance between 1999 and 2002.
When comparing the Dow to the broader market, the Dow has also shown strong results. According to S&P Global, from the past 30 years up until June 2021, the market returned 10.6%, while the Dow slightly exceeded that with an 11.16% return. This outperformance is largely due to the Dow's stable, industry-leading companies that offer reliable dividends and steady yields.
Investing in high-yielding Dow Jones stocks can be an appealing strategy for those seeking reliable income and potentially higher returns. When selecting dividend stocks for their portfolios, investors often focus on dividend yields. However, it's important to recognize that companies with high yields but lacking financial stability may be at risk of cutting dividends, especially amid global economic challenges and rising interest rates. Therefore, investment strategies that target high yields should also emphasize the financial strength and stability of the companies involved.
The Dow Jones Dividend 100 Index tracks the performance of 100 high-dividend stocks selected for their reliable dividend payments and strong financial fundamentals. In any income-focused strategy, investors typically aim for both yield and capital appreciation. The Dow Jones Dividend 100 Indices have consistently provided higher yields and comparable capital gains over the long term when compared to their benchmarks. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, between June 30, 2001, and June 30, 2023, the total return of the index, assuming dividends were reinvested, averaged 11.7% annually, outperforming the Dow Jones US Broad Stock Market Index, which returned 10.2% during the same period.
When evaluating dividend yields, many investors adopt the 'Dogs of the Dow' strategy, which involves picking the ten Dow stocks with the highest dividend yields. While this strategy hasn't performed well in recent years, it has historically outpaced its benchmark over the long term. Michael O'Higgins discovered that, over a 26-year period, a hypothetical portfolio of high-dividend Dow stocks achieved an annualized return of 17.9%. This performance outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s annualized return of 13% during the same period. According to the Wall Street Journal, the investment strategy outperformed the DJIA in 2022 for the first time since 2018. This happened as investors turned to safer options amidst the market's unpredictable swings. Given this, we will take a look at some of the highest yielding dividend stocks in the Dow.
For this article, we examined the companies within the Dow Jones index and identified 13 stocks with the highest dividend yields as of January 16. It's worth noting that the majority of companies in the Dow Jones are dividend payers. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock using Insider Monkey’s data for Q3 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)
Dividend Yield as of January 16: 2.54%
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is an American multinational fast food company. Many investors turned away from the company due to slowing comparable store sales and an E. coli outbreak in the US between September and October 2024. However, analysts suggest this downturn could be a prime buying opportunity. McDonald's remains a dominant force in the fast-food industry, with over 40,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Known for its iconic menu, and its commitment to quality, convenience, and affordability, the company has firmly established itself as a household name. Its focus on innovation through digital ordering, delivery services, and sustainability efforts aligns with evolving consumer preferences, solidifying its leadership in the expanding fast-food market.
In the third quarter of 2024, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) reported $6.87 billion in revenue, marking a 3% rise from the same period the previous year. Over the past year, systemwide sales to loyalty members across around 50 loyalty markets exceeded $28 billion, with nearly $8 billion generated in the most recent quarter. These numbers indicate that the company remains steady and has the potential for further growth.
In addition, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is also a strong dividend payer. In September 2024, the company announced its 48th consecutive annual dividend hike, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks. Its quarterly dividend comes in at $1.77 per share for a dividend yield of 2.54%, as of January 16.
As of the close of Q3 2024, 60 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), down from 67 in the preceding quarter. These stakes have a consolidated value of over $2.3 billion. Among these hedge funds, Adage Capital Management was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q3.
Overall MCD ranks 9th on our list of the highest yielding dividend stocks in the Dow. While we acknowledge the potential for MCD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MCD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
