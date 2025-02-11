Here’s Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Gets A Bad Rep

We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks to Watch Amid DeepSeek Impact. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) stands against other AI stocks to watch amid DeepSeek impact.

The launch of DeepSeek is drawing new battle lines in the AI competition and many analysts believe the technology investment landscape won’t be the same again after the Chinese breakthrough. Talking to CNBC, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi said that DeepSeek would result in “distillation” where companies will make smaller, more efficient models based on the technology:

“So we’re going to just see distillation happening left and right. It’s already happening—like, there’s so many versions of DeepSeek that have been reproduced and redone just in the last week as we speak. So this distillation is going to just create so much competition at the LLM or the AI layer.”

In the coming days, it would be interesting to see how American AI companies tackle this challenge and come up with new products or breakthroughs to maintain their dominance.

For this article, we picked 10 AI stocks that are trending on the back of latest news. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 70

Shana Sissel from Banríon Capital Management explained in a latest program on Schwab Network why she likes Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock as an AI play:

“Marvell, in particular, gets a bad rep. The stock does really well, and I was looking at some of the Street research and expectations for the stock. It’s really mixed—there are people who love the stock or really hate the stock. The company has, you know, a bit of leverage on their balance sheet, but overall it is taking advantage of trends in the industry, particularly as it pertains to 5G and custom silicon for AI. That should do really well, and if you look at its data center business, it’s just done remarkably well—really performed at a high level. So, it’s a stock that I really like because not a lot of people pay attention to it, but it is an AI play.”

