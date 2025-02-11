Here’s Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Gets A Bad Rep

In This Article:
The launch of DeepSeek is drawing new battle lines in the AI competition and many analysts believe the technology investment landscape won’t be the same again after the Chinese breakthrough. Talking to CNBC, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi said that DeepSeek would result in “distillation” where companies will make smaller, more efficient models based on the technology:
“So we’re going to just see distillation happening left and right. It’s already happening—like, there’s so many versions of DeepSeek that have been reproduced and redone just in the last week as we speak. So this distillation is going to just create so much competition at the LLM or the AI layer.”
In the coming days, it would be interesting to see how American AI companies tackle this challenge and come up with new products or breakthroughs to maintain their dominance.
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 70
Shana Sissel from Banríon Capital Management explained in a latest program on Schwab Network why she likes Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock as an AI play:
“Marvell, in particular, gets a bad rep. The stock does really well, and I was looking at some of the Street research and expectations for the stock. It’s really mixed—there are people who love the stock or really hate the stock. The company has, you know, a bit of leverage on their balance sheet, but overall it is taking advantage of trends in the industry, particularly as it pertains to 5G and custom silicon for AI. That should do really well, and if you look at its data center business, it’s just done remarkably well—really performed at a high level. So, it’s a stock that I really like because not a lot of people pay attention to it, but it is an AI play.”
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is rapidly positioning itself as an AI-first company, with its custom silicon business accounting for 73% of Q3 revenues, up from 39% during the same period last year. Marvell has a five-year agreement with Amazon (AMZN) AWS, helping Amazon design its Trainium and Inferentia ASICs, and providing a range of optical interconnect products.
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is now focusing on the AI opportunity, as evidenced by the recent restructuring charges, and is progressing through the design phase of its 2nm platform.
Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:
“Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a leading provider of semiconductor chips for data centers. This past quarter, management highlighted very strong orders coming from customers in the artificial intelligence (AI) space as well as design wins for future AI-related chips. Management shared a long-term view for a revenue target that was above expectation.”
Overall, MRVL ranks 8th on our list of AI stocks to watch amid DeepSeek impact. While we acknowledge the potential of MRVL, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MRVL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
