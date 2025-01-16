Here’s Why Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) Is Gaining Momentum From Key Collaborations

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Stocks Gaining Momentum From Key Collaborations. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) stands against the other stocks.

The US stock indices are decreasing as investors try to make sense of mixed earnings reports from banks. Donald Trump's Treasury choice is being grilled by the Senate on tariffs, Fed independence, and tax cuts. LA wildfires are coming under control, though high winds continue to make things uncertain in the region. Amidst all this, it is business as usual for many companies. From tech companies to automotive, every firm is collaborating with others in the industry to add more value for its customers. Some of these partnerships relate to the improvement of services while others act as value additions to both businesses, such as Microsoft and Pearson plc's partnership on improving education and training.

We compiled a list of 10 stocks that are either surging on such collaborations or have the potential to outperform the market based on business improvements through these collaborations. To come up with our list of 10 stocks that are gaining momentum from key collaborations, we only considered stocks with a market cap of at least $1 billion.

A marketing manager examining a publisher's digital inventory on a laptop.

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is a leading independent shell-side advertising platform operating globally whereas Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd is a multinational company operating through 4 main segments including consumer electronics, device solutions, IT & mobile communications, and display panels. Samsung ads is its advertising division which provides targeted solutions for brands. Magnite just announced the expansion of its partnership with Samsung ads.

Advertisers will be able to display targeted ads on Samsung TV Plus in Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines for the first time. As soon as the news broke, the company’s stock price experienced an uptick. Seeing how stocks performed as a result of the news, the partnership might keep advancing the company’s share prices.

Additionally, advertisers can now have automated access to present high-quality video ads on Samsung TV Plus, a free service available in Southeast Asia. As a result of this strengthening partnership, Magnite’s share prices surged making it a good indicator for investors.

Overall MGNI ranks 8th on our list of the stocks that are gaining momentum from key collaborations.