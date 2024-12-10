Why Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Among the Best Dividend Kings to Invest In For Safe Dividend Growth?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Dividend Kings To Invest In For Safe Dividend Growth. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stands against the other dividend kings.

Investors often focus on stock price movements, anticipating gains, but may underestimate the value of dividends as a key component of returns. This becomes particularly attractive when looking at companies with a history of steadily increasing their dividends. That’s where Dividend Kings come into play. These businesses have consistently raised their payouts for at least 50 years. Achieving this milestone is no small feat, with only around 54 out of thousands of publicly traded US companies earning this distinction.

This dividend growth can be attributed to the solid financial positions of many high-quality companies. Since the pandemic began, these reserves have steadily increased, as a strong economy has allowed businesses to save more and earn returns on short-term investments. According to an analysis by the Carfang Group, based on the Federal Reserve's quarterly flow of funds, US companies increased their cash holdings in the first quarter of 2024, reaching a record $4.11 trillion. This growth, supported by a resilient economy and relatively high interest rates, marked a 12.6% increase from the same period last year and was $1.28 trillion higher than pre-pandemic levels. Recent trends also showed that companies have been shifting more of their investments toward corporate and US government debt, according to Clearwater Analytics, which analyzed nearly 400 corporate portfolios with assets totaling just under $1 trillion. Despite this shift, most funds remain allocated to cash or cash-equivalent instruments, which delivered annualized returns exceeding 5.48% in May, as reported by Clearwater.

Focusing on dividend growth reveals its significant appeal over the years. Stocks known for consistent dividend increases have performed exceptionally well, with the Dividend Aristocrats index standing out as a key benchmark. This index, which tracks companies with a minimum of 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, has consistently delivered strong returns, often surpassing other asset classes despite market fluctuations. ProShare emphasized the index’s value for income-focused investors, noting its history of outperforming the broader market while exhibiting lower volatility since its inception. Their report highlighted that a $10,000 investment in the index in May 2005 could have grown to over $61,000 by March 2023. The report also mentioned that the index outperformed the market during eight of the ten largest quarterly declines since 2005.

