Here’s Why The London Company Large Cap Strategy Sold Cisco Systems (CSCO)

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Large Cap Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. U.S. equities increased during the third quarter, with most major indices recording mid-single-digit gains. The broader market, represented by the Russell 3000 Index, rose by 6.2%. Notably, there was a shift from large-cap growth stocks to small-cap and value styles. The portfolio increased 8.2% (8.1% net) during the quarter compared to a 6.1% increase for the Russell 1000 Index. Both stock selection and sector exposure were tailwinds to the relative performance of the strategy. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.
The London Company Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) manufactures and supplies Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry. The one-month return of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was 4.85%, and its shares gained 5.96% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 5, 2024, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock closed at $56.16 per share with a market capitalization of $223.855 billion.
The London Company Large Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
"Exited: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) - Sale reflects slowing growth prospects and risk of value-destroying M&A. Valuation of the shares is attractive, and CSCO offers a 3.3% dividend yield at the current price, which makes it a more attractive holding for our Income Equity portfolio."
Engineers using the latest Cisco TelePresence technology to collaborate with colleagues around the world.
