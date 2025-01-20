Why Is Lee Cooperman Bullish On Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Now?

We recently compiled a list of the Billionaire Lee Cooperman's Top 15 Long-Term Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against Lee Cooperman's other long-term stock picks.

Leon Cooperman is a highly respected figure in the investment world, known for his acumen, philanthropy, and candid commentary on markets and economics. As the founder of Omega Advisors, Cooperman built a reputation as one of Wall Street’s most successful hedge fund managers. Leon Cooperman was born in New York in 1943 to working-class immigrant parents. His father was a plumber, and his mother was a homemaker. Cooperman earned his undergraduate degree from Hunter College in 1964 and later pursued an MBA at Columbia Business School. Cooperman began his professional journey at Goldman Sachs, where he worked for 25 years.

He joined the firm as an analyst and rose through the ranks to lead the Asset Management division. His tenure at Goldman Sachs was marked by significant achievements, including his role in expanding the firm's institutional investment management services. In 1991, Cooperman left Goldman Sachs to establish Omega Advisors, a hedge fund specializing in value-oriented investing. He built the firm on principles of thorough research, disciplined risk management, and a long-term investment horizon. Under his leadership, Omega Advisors delivered strong returns, earning a reputation as one of the most successful hedge funds in the industry.

At its height, Omega Advisors managed approximately $10 billion in assets, attracting institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. In 2018, when Cooperman transitioned the firm into a family office, Omega Advisors had around $3.6 billion in AUM. Over its 27 years as a hedge fund, Omega Advisors achieved annualized returns of approximately 12%, outperforming many of its peers and major indices during key periods. During bullish market cycles, Cooperman’s ability to identify undervalued stocks enabled the fund to outperform benchmarks like the S&P 500, which has an average historical return of around 10% annually. For instance, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Cooperman’s investments in financials, industrials, and energy sectors delivered double-digit gains.

