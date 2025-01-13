Here’s Why LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (LDTC) Is Skyrocketing

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 24 Stocks Are Skyrocketing. In this article, we are going to take a look at where LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) stands against the other stocks.

One of the strongest stock market anomalies is the momentum effect, which is the tendency of recent past winners to outperform the recent past losers. That’s why we decided to take a look at some of the recent past winners in this article. These 24 companies, predominantly involved in the quantum computing, biotechnology, and technology sectors, have performed significantly well in the final quarter of 2024, registering spectacular returns over the 3 months.

That said, let’s take a look at the top 24 stocks that have skyrocketed and pose a solid growth opportunity in the coming year. We will also explore how well the stocks have performed throughout the year and what they have in store for 2025.

To come up with 24 names, we considered only the stocks that have at least $2 billion in market capitalization and have registered commendable returns in the fourth quarter of 2024.

10 AI News Investors Shouldn't Miss

A scientist at a computer station, surrounded by a neural network of artificial intelligence code.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC)

Q4 Returns as of December 31, 2024: 409%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) posted a 409% jump in its stock price during the fourth quarter of 2024, going from $0.3 on September 30 to $1.5 on December 31, 2024.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) is an emerging AI company that develops and provides AI-backed software solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving. Year-over-year the company has grown its revenue by 142% and its stock price has surged by 23% during the same period.

Even though the changing market dynamics are favoring key stakeholders in the autonomous driving industry, LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) is going the extra mile by forging partnerships with key partners to revolutionize automotive technology and high-performance autonomous driving solutions.

Overall LDTC ranks 4th on our list of the stocks that are skyrocketing right now. While we acknowledge the potential of LDTC as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than LDTC but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.

Story Continues