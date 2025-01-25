Why Is Larry Robbins Bullish on DXC Technology Company (DXC) Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Billionaire Larry Robbins' Long-Term Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) stands against Larry Robbins' other long-term stock picks.
Larry Robbins is an American hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder, CEO, and portfolio manager of Glenview Capital, a leading New York-based investment firm. Known for his sharp analytical skills and a focus on the healthcare sector, Robbins has built a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the hedge fund industry. He was born in 1983 and grew up in a middle-class family in New Jersey. He displayed a keen interest in mathematics and analytics from an early age, which later guided his career in finance. Robbins graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics. While at Wharton, he developed a deep understanding of market structures, investment strategies, and corporate behavior, which became the foundation of his success in the hedge fund world.
Before founding Glenview Capital, Robbins worked as a portfolio manager at Omega Advisors, a prominent hedge fund founded by Leon Cooperman. In 2000, Larry Robbins founded Glenview Capital, which quickly rose to prominence as one of the most successful hedge funds in the world. The firm specializes in fundamental, research-driven investing and focuses on sectors such as healthcare, technology, and consumer goods. Glenview’s annualized returns have been strong, with some years delivering returns above 20%. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, Glenview Capital manages approximately $5.7 billion in 13F securities. Robbins is particularly known for his expertise in healthcare investing, where he has consistently identified undervalued opportunities.
For this article, we selected stocks by combing through the 13F portfolio of Glenview Capital at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Only the companies that have been in the 13F portfolio of the fund consistently for the past three years were selected. These stocks are also popular among other hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30
Glenview Capital’s Stake: $231.8 million
DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is a multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia. This company emerges as a prime investment opportunity for several reasons. First and foremost, the report for the fiscal year 2024 showed great financial growth and operational efficiency. For instance, operating cash flow of $1,361 million, less capital expenditures of $605 million, resulted in free cash flow of $756 million, representing the third consecutive year where DXC generated more than $700 million in free cash flow. This indicates that the company is effectively managing its cash, creating value for shareholders, and maintaining flexibility for strategic investments or debt reduction. Secondly, the company has made an agreement with Ferrari to extend their partnership to develop the next generations of Ferrari's in-vehicle infotainment systems enabling drivers to be closer to the high-performance functionality of Ferrari vehicles. Moreover, DXC Technology has extended a strategic partnership with ServiceNow to fast-track generative AI value for businesses globally. The companies have formed a Center of Excellence, bringing together DXC's industry and implementation expertise with ServiceNow's GenAI solutions, to streamline AI adoption for customers.
Overall DXC ranks 5th on our list of Larry Robbins' long-term stock picks. While we acknowledge the potential of DXC as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a stock that is more promising than DXC but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
