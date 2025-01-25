Why Is Larry Robbins Bullish on Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Billionaire Larry Robbins' Long-Term Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) stands against Larry Robbins' other long-term stock picks.
Larry Robbins is an American hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder, CEO, and portfolio manager of Glenview Capital, a leading New York-based investment firm. Known for his sharp analytical skills and a focus on the healthcare sector, Robbins has built a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the hedge fund industry. He was born in 1983 and grew up in a middle-class family in New Jersey. He displayed a keen interest in mathematics and analytics from an early age, which later guided his career in finance. Robbins graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics. While at Wharton, he developed a deep understanding of market structures, investment strategies, and corporate behavior, which became the foundation of his success in the hedge fund world.
Before founding Glenview Capital, Robbins worked as a portfolio manager at Omega Advisors, a prominent hedge fund founded by Leon Cooperman. In 2000, Larry Robbins founded Glenview Capital, which quickly rose to prominence as one of the most successful hedge funds in the world. The firm specializes in fundamental, research-driven investing and focuses on sectors such as healthcare, technology, and consumer goods. Glenview’s annualized returns have been strong, with some years delivering returns above 20%. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, Glenview Capital manages approximately $5.7 billion in 13F securities. Robbins is particularly known for his expertise in healthcare investing, where he has consistently identified undervalued opportunities.
For this article, we selected stocks by combing through the 13F portfolio of Glenview Capital at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Only the companies that have been in the 13F portfolio of the fund consistently for the past three years were selected. These stocks are also popular among other hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 33
Glenview Capital’s Stake: $308.2 million
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) operates in the agriculture business. This company presents a solid investment opportunity, supported by the following points. To begin, a commendable financial growth was witnessed in the report for the third quarter of 2024. For instance, volume increased by 3% as compared to the prior-year period as crop protection growth offset lower seed volumes. Crop protection volume increased 11% over the prior year driven primarily by Latin America and North America’s demand for new products and spinons. This demonstrates the company’s strong demand for innovative offerings in key regions and its ability to adapt to market dynamics and leverage new product introductions for growth. Secondly, the company has collaborated with Pairwise to accelerate the delivery of advanced gene editing solutions to farmers, ultimately benefitting both the environment and everyday consumers. Moreover, the company has further collaborated with BP on the companies’ shared intent to form a crop-based biofuel feedstock joint venture that would produce and deliver crop-based biofuel feedstocks to help meet the anticipated growth in demand for sustainable aviation fuel.
Overall CTVA ranks 4th on our list of Larry Robbins' long-term stock picks. While we acknowledge the potential of CTVA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a stock that is more promising than CTVA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.