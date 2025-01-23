Why LandBridge Company LLC (LB) Is Skyrocketing Now

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) stands against the other stocks that are skyrocketing now.

The market has started to favor smaller companies in 2025, and stocks between $1 billion and $5 billion in market value are attracting renewed interest. These stocks had a forgettable stretch over the past few years, but investors now see evidence that underperformance among mid-cap and small-cap names could end soon.

The S&P MidCap 400 and S&P 600 indexes still trail large caps by a wide margin, yet smaller firms have held up well even as interest rates remain elevated. The valuation gap between these groups and the biggest names in the market has also widened to levels that analysts consider unusually attractive.

Investors now expect momentum to build for select companies in this sweet spot, and many of them are in fast-growing industries with strong fundamentals.

Methodology

For this article, I screened the top-performing stocks year-to-date in the $1 billion to $5 billion market capitalization bracket. Stocks that I have covered this week will be excluded from this list.

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 12

LandBridge (NYSE:LB) manages and then leases surface acreage, water rights, and other resources in the Delaware Basin. It then earns fees from easements, brackish water sales, produced water royalties, and oil and gas royalties on its acreage, and it has recently entered data center ventures.

The recent rise is due to a series of acquisitions and management’s higher guidance in Q4 2024. The company struck deals for about 53,080 acres in Lea County, New Mexico, and a big surface package called the Wolf Bone Rach. These transactions lifted its total surface ownership to 272,000 acres. EBITDA guidance was also reiterated at $170-$190 million, which surpassed earlier forecasts.

LandBridge now highlights more than 20% expected accretion to free cash flow per share in 2025 based on earlier deals. Q3 revenue rose 60% year-over-year and reached $28.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $25 million, up 62%. The company also pays a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share since its IPO.

