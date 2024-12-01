Why Land’s End (LE) Is One of the Best Clothing Stocks to Invest in Now?

In This Article:
Trump's Proposed Tariffs: How Will They Affect Retailers?
While the inflation figures have come down a little, they are still sticky. More consumers, even at higher income levels, are gravitating towards discounters. The reason is simple: prices are still higher than what they used to be. On November 26, Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group appeared on CNBC to discuss the potential implications of Trump's proposed tariffs on consumer prices and margin challenges for retailers.
She said that if the tariffs do come to fruition, the apparel industry will certainly be impacted. It is estimated that up to $80 billion in consumer spending could be impacted, which would require a double-digit increase in prices for some of the apparel goods.
Trends in the Holiday Shopping Season
Retail stocks are taking center stage with holiday shopping kicking off. However, the consumer spending front presents a dichotomy. While one side shows healthy consumer spending, the other side presents stretched credit and consumer spending patterns showing an increasing inclination for discounts.
On November 28, John San Marco, Neuberger Berman portfolio manager, joined CNBC's 'Closing Bell Overtime' to discuss the recent trends in the retail sector. Listing how this season is different from the past few years, he said that real wages have been positive for a while now, with significant cohorts of consumers holding balance sheets in pretty good shape, particularly homeowners. There hasn't been a discretionary comeback yet. Without any significant market disruption, he believes the season will see the consumer behave in a healthier fashion moving forward.
A significant consideration in the current holiday shopping season is whether retail investors should be concerned about a dynamic where some retailers bring inventory into the US ahead of the tariffs. Since this holiday season is expected to be relatively shorter, the retailers might have to discount their inventory to avoid having their warehouses too full.
Marco said that tactically figuring out the inventory inflow is complicated, made much more challenging by the volatility surrounding the election and the weather conditions. Some retailers may be able to capitalize on the situation's unpredictability and buy stuff opportunistically. However, Marco is of the opinion that a premium on high-quality retailers that offer an unbeatable consumer value proposition is paramount.
Should Investors be Feeling Bullish About the Holiday Shopping Season?
On November 28, 'Fast Money' traders appeared on CNBC to discuss what to expect from retailers with the holiday season kicking off. Viewing the American retail sector through the lens of stocks soaring at all-time highs, the 2024 holiday season looks pretty positive.
However, there is another side to that coin as well, as some stocks are sinking to lows. Credit card debt is approaching $1.2 trillion, and delinquency rates are at a 13-year high. The situation thus presents a bifurcated retail environment. Despite this bleak side of the coin, people are feeling great about things at the present.
With a number of major events now in the past, people believe they are getting closure. The overall environment is simmering down, which is a tailwind for confidence in the analysts' opinion. Agreeing with these points, Karen Finerman, Co-founder and CEO of Metropolitan Capital, said that markets and people both hate uncertainty. She believes that the market has risen a lot, and several other positive factors are making people feel better. Most retailers are positioned well on an inventory standpoint and can get good margins. She is thus comfortable with the current retail setup.
For this article, we used the Finviz stock screener to identify around 15 clothing stocks and narrowed our list to 10 stocks with the most positive analyst upside from current levels. We also added the number of hedge fund holders for each stock, as of Q3 2024. The stocks are arranged in ascending order of their upside potential as of November 29, 2024.
Land's End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)
Analyst Upside: 29.53%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9
Land's End, Inc. is a digital solution-based retailer that sells apparel, swimwear, and outerwear. Its product offerings also include accessories, footwear, home products, and uniforms. The company has five distribution channels, including US eCommerce, Outfitters, International, Third Party, and Retail.
The company is executing its solutions-based strategy and is focusing on innovation to evolve its brands and assortment. This has allowed it to attract new customers. Land's End, Inc. is also improving its inventory position and supply chain. The company is continually prioritizing newness and speed-to-market in its assortments, and is taking a deliberate approach to its offerings. Customers are increasingly resonating with the company's brands as it is staying on top of trends and introducing fresh styles, colors, and fabrics that fit the moment and are consistent with its assortment.
In addition, Land's End, Inc. is reinvigorating its digital channels. The company's marketing investments are revamping the image of its brands, driving more traffic to its channels. This is translating to greater new customer conversion and more full price sales. All of these initiatives reflect the company's potential for sustained long-term growth.
Overall, LE ranks 3rd on our list of best clothing stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential of clothing stocks, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than LE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
