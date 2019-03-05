Why Koenigsegg Doesn't Use a Dual Clutch Gearbox

From Road & Track

Koenigsegg's new Light Speed Transmission is perhaps the most impressive component of the 1600-horsepower Koenigsegg Jesko. Designed and built in house, this compact nine-speed is lighter, faster, and more capable than any automatic gearbox on the market. Here's Christian von Koenigsegg's explanation of why they had to come up with it:

If you look back at the Agera, the DCT was always kind of an option for us, but there was nothing existing that could take our up to 1100 pound feet of torque. And if something would have been developed, it would have been like 440 lbs. If you take something like Ferrari and McLaren are using in their V8 cars, their gearbox is for maximum 660 pound feet of torque, and they weigh 275 lbs. Here, we have something capable of 1100 lbs. of torque, with two more gears, which (including the starter motor, all the clutches and the flywheel) weighs 198 lbs. And it’s tiny! And you have the advantage of being able to shift from any gear to any gear, lightning fast. Hence the Light Speed name.

It’s also pretty cool, as we don’t really have a flywheel on the outside, or a clutch, because they are all inside the casted aluminum housing. So when you’re in neutral, you have super low inertia engine with a super-lightweight crankshaft and connecting rods to the pistons. So, it’ll rev like a Formula One engine on idle. And sound completely crazy.

In many ways, it’s very simple. We have eight actuators, and eight pressure sensors. One for each hydraulic clutch. There are seven clutches, but there’s an eighth for the electronic differential. We carry that over from the Agera RS. And then there’s one actuator for reverse, and six for the forward gears, on three shafts. So, two clutches per shaft. That makes it possible to mix and match three gears in pairs.

