Here’s Why Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) Crashed Today

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms Mirror Dow Jones Decline on Monday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) stands against the other stocks.

Ten companies kicked off this week's trading mirroring a decline on Dow Jones with a series of catalysts dampening investor sentiment. In this article, let’s explore the reasons behind their decline.

To come up with Monday's top losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Aerial view of a busy urban area with a large shopping center in the center.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty, a real estate investment trust specializing in grocery-anchored shopping centers, saw its share prices on Monday lose 3.58 percent to end at $22.34 apiece, with the company seeing an overall bearish sentiment.

According to analysts, Kimco—which marginally increased over the past three months—was already underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 4 percent gain.

In addition, Kimco’s 6.9-percent gain over the past 52 weeks lagged behind S&P’s 27-percent gain.

Analysts said the ongoing investor pessimism may have been dampened by the increase in its pro rata interest expense fueled by higher debt levels and the company’s lowered disposition outlook by $50 million.

Despite Kimco’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. It earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 22 analysts covering it.

Overall KIM ranks 9th on our list of the stocks that crashed today. While we acknowledge the potential of KIM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than KIM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.