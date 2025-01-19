Why Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is the Best Soaps and Cleaning Materials Stock to Invest In

We recently published a list of the 10 Best Soaps and Cleaning Materials Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) stands against other best soaps and cleaning materials stocks to invest in.

Overview of the Consumer Staple Sector

Soaps and cleaning materials stocks fall in the consumer staple sector. According to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), these stocks are less sensitive to economic cycles, as all consumers need to eat, clean themselves and their houses, and perform other acts of personal hygiene. Consumer staples are thus an integral part of life.

These stocks generally do not have the highest year-over-year revenue and earnings growth. This is primarily because they are usually mature and large companies. However, the consumer staples sector has historically experienced relatively minute disruption. Stocks in this sector have various other characteristics that overshadow their modest growth. These characteristics include noncyclic and inelastic demand that does not fluctuate with changing prices and economic conditions. They also entail stable revenue streams, reliable profits, low price volatility, defensive positioning, and a reliable dividend-paying nature.

What Does 2025 Look Like for Consumer Staples?

On December 10, Ben Shuleva, Fidelity Sector Portfolio Manager, published a report on Fidelity Investments to discuss the outlook and expected nature of consumer staples in 2025. The consumer staples sector had a positive year in 2024. Shuleva is of the view that with sector dynamics returning to normal, 2025 is also expected to have a positive outlook for the sector. Solid consumer balance sheets, a strong economy, and support from the Fed may help the sector perform better than the broader market. Opportunities thus exist in consumer staples in 2025. Stable consumer demand, steady real wage growth, and healthy employment are further expected to support these opportunities.

However, Shuleva warned that some uncertainties may affect the sector. These include trade policy changes that may arise due to Trump’s incoming presidential administration, the effects of tariffs, and the potential consequences of the dollar’s strength or weakness. He further highlighted that since most consumer staple products are manufactured in the United States, the direct effects of tariffs are expected to be limited. However, products like Mexican alcohol and Chinese items sold by consumer staples retailers may experience price increases.

Story Continues