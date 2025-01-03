Here’s Why Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Is Among The Stocks Targeted By Activist Hedge Funds

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 15 Stocks Targeted By Activist Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) stands against the other stocks targeted by activist hedge funds.
Shareholder activism continued at a record pace in 2024 as activist hedge funds pushed for strategic changes in various companies to unlock hidden value. In the first nine months of the year, 184 activist hedge fund campaigns were up and running, 26% above the four-year average. The surge came as new activists joined the fray and spearheaded 22% of the campaigns.
Why Was Shareholder Activism on The Rise?
A number of factors can be emphasized. One is the global economy cooling down. Although the US economy appeared to be on track to a soft landing, as many experts had predicted, economic growth remained timid, and other nations like Germany were on the verge of going into recession.
The rise of so-called ESG investing is another factor contributing to increased shareholder activism. Environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, is a relatively recent trend in which investors purchase stock in a company for its intrinsic value and because it performs well on ESG metrics. Some activist investors have positioned themselves as ESG-focused in the midst of this trend.
Nevertheless, only 30% of the top ten activist investors accounted for the total campaigns in 2024, down from 46% in the same period in 2023. On the other hand, most of the campaigns were less successful in breaking into company boardrooms as management fought back.
Management pushed back on several campaigns even as activist hedge funds were forced to settle on management changes. Additionally, as investors' newfound freedom to choose between management and dissident slates makes it easier to get representation on boards, the universal proxy card continues to lead to more settlements between activists and businesses.
Even though winning board seats isn't the main goal of every campaign, the quantity of victories indicates how well businesses are defending themselves. Dissidents won 74 seats in the first half, compared to 93 in the same period in 2023. Activists only secured 11% of the seats they were vying for in US proxy elections, compared to 65% in 2023.
Similarly, a push for company sales by activist hedge funds hit a snag as buyouts throughout the year were scarce owing to the high interest rate environment. High interest rates made it difficult for companies to access cheap capital that they could use to complete acquisitions.
According to Jim Rossman, head of the Barclays advisory group, there hasn't been much merger and acquisition activity in the past two years. The activists' preferred method of obtaining value from a company's stock is weakened as a result. The most frequent demand of activists is still M&A, but they are now more focused on altering a company's board and management.
"Activism has become increasingly sophisticated as a tactic," says Rossman, who sees firms hiring bankers, lawyers and private equity veterans. "There's a greater depth of understanding on how to unlock value in companies."
As corporate board nominations open in the new year, the pace of activism is expected to increase in the upcoming months. According to Rossman, activist demands for M&A may resurface in 2025 as private equity firms look to use their growing cash and their current holdings.
Activist hedge funds typically have minority, long interests in underperforming businesses that have significant potential for value development. Since value investors make up the majority of activist investors, they must first find undervalued companies.
Our Methodology
To make our list of stocks targeted by activist hedge funds, we looked for companies that made the headlines in the context of renowned activist investors taking a position. We then ranked these companies based on their latest market capitalization.
At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A pharmacist at a local store, stocking shelves with products from the consumer health company.
Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)
Company Market Cap as of December 31: $40.93 Billion
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46
Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is a consumer health company. Its Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products. Its Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products. Having underperformed for the better part of 2024, the company was scrutinized by activist hedge fund Starboard Value.
Starboard is reportedly pushing the consumer goods behemoth to examine the pricing of its products and positioning of its brands. Kenvue Inc.’s (NYSE:KVUE) Skin Health & Beauty division, which reported the worst results in the most recent quarter, is another idea that the activist hedge fund is considering as a potential spin-off as one of the ways of unlocking hidden value.
Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) has a portfolio of well-known consumer brands and works in the CHPC & Beverages industry in the United States. In 2024, the company reached a major turning point in its corporate history when it successfully separated from Johnson & Johnson. In certain of its product categories, Kenvue has been losing market share.
Analysts point to the Skin Health & Beauty segment as a key factor influencing the performance of the company's stock, and this trend has been especially apparent there. For Kenvue Inc.’s (NYSE:KVUE) brands in the beauty market, the pressures of competition present constant difficulties.
Overall KVUE ranks 9th on our list of the stocks targeted by activist hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of KVUE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than KVUE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
