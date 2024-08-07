Why Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) the Best Bank Stock with High Dividends Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Bank Stocks with High Dividends. In this article, we are going to take a look at where JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stands against the other bank stocks with high dividends.

Bank stocks are having a moment. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index, which tracks the performance of companies belonging to different banking subsectors, surged by almost 17% in July, while the tech-focused Nasdaq fell by 1.6%. This shift is contributing to the broader market rally that has been ongoing for the past year or so. Share prices of major banks have reached all-time highs, allowing the finance sector to sometimes surpass the tech sector in driving the broader market higher on certain days. This spike in bank stocks came as a surprise to investors and analysts, considering that financial stocks have lagged behind the rest of the market for years. Just a year ago, the banking sector was in turmoil due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic, and other major institutions. But as they say, the market moves in mysterious ways.

The current strength of banking stocks suggests that their recent surge is likely to be sustained rather than short-lived. Recently, the Federal Reserve Board conducted its annual stress test, a tool designed to verify that major banks can support the economy during economic downturns. The results indicated that, although large banks might face larger losses compared to last year’s test, they are well-prepared to withstand a severe recession and remain above the required capital thresholds. In addition, analysts are also presenting a positive outlook on the sector. One key reason for this bullish outlook is that recent earnings reports suggest banks are nearing the end of a slowdown in net interest income. Moreover, good news about inflation has led investors to shift their focus from tech stocks to companies, like banks, that could benefit from Federal Reserve rate cuts. Some of the largest banks, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have both reached all-time highs this year so far.

The enthusiasm for the sector is backed by evidence, as recent earnings reports from several banks reveal positive results for the second quarter of 2024. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck believes that the shift in net interest income from a “headwind to a tailwind” will be a major factor driving positive operating leverage in the latter half of the year and into 2025.

Another reason for this strong outlook, according to Dave Donabedian, the Chief Investment Officer of CIBC’s private wealth division, is that "sticky money" is entering the sector for the first time in a long while. He attributed this trend to investors seeking diversification away from tech stocks and the attractive dividends offered by many bank stocks. The dividend factor is indeed accurate. Banking stocks have continued to offer generous dividends to shareholders. In fact, in 2023, the banking sector set records for dividend payouts and was responsible for half of the global dividend growth, thanks to the higher interest rates that allowed many banks to boost their profit margins. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best dividend stocks from the banking sector.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we scanned Insider Monkey's database of 920 hedge funds as of Q1 2024 and identified bank stocks that pay dividends. From that list, we picked 10 stocks that have dividend yields above 2%, as of August 4. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of hedge funds' sentiment towards them.

A group of business people discussing plans around a boardroom table adorned with a financial services company logo.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 114

Dividend Yield as of August 4: 2.31%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) tops our list of the best dividend stocks in the banking sector. The stock has proven to be a lucrative investment, delivering a total return of over 244% over the past decade, significantly surpassing the broader market's gain of about 167% during the same period. Alongside these strong returns, the company performed well in the latest quarter. Nonetheless, CEO Jamie Dimon remains cautious, expressing concern that inflationary pressures might persist. He believes that interest rates may need to stay high for an extended period, which could heighten the risk of the US economy not achieving a smooth transition and facing a potential recession.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s priorities have remained steady. The company continues to invest significantly in its businesses to ensure long-term growth and profitability. In addition, it upholds a strong balance sheet and is preparing the firm to handle various potential economic conditions. In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue of $50.2 billion, which showed a 22% growth from the same period last year. The company also posted a 15% growth in its assets under management (AUM) to $3.7 trillion.

In its quarterly earnings, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced that the broad plans to increase its dividends for the second time this year. The company also declared that it returned $3.3 billion to shareholders through dividends in Q2 2024. It pays a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.31%, as of August 4.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was a popular buy among elite funds in the first quarter of 2024, as 112 funds held stakes in the company, growing from 103 in the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey’s database. These stakes have a consolidated value of over $8.4 billion.

