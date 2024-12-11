Why Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Among the Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Invest In Now?
In the face of economic uncertainty, consumer preferences in the beauty industry are changing. A Bloomberg Intelligence poll conducted in June 2024 with 650 participants found that 40% of respondents gave beauty and personal care purchases more importance than other products. Nonetheless, this represents the lowest result since the survey's launch two years ago, a 10-percentage-point drop from January.
Despite the continued success of premium cosmetic products, there is less demand for mainstream, reasonably priced products, which make up the majority of the market. Leonard Lauder's "Lipstick Index" theory, which associates economic slowdowns with increased spending on self-care, seems less sound these days. Although the beauty industry has grown significantly over the last five years, Andrea Felsted, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, observes that customer interests are beginning to shift.
This drop in affordable beauty purchases raises questions about how well the industry can withstand economic downturns. The results point to changing customer behavior, with high-end products performing better and less expensive markets being squeezed during difficult economic conditions.
Amidst this shift, according to Ulta CEO Dave Kimbell, younger generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are more willing to spend money on beauty than previous generations, especially on skincare or as a way to express themselves. He also mentioned that a growing percentage of Americans are Hispanic consumers, who are more likely to be active in the area. Here are some comments from Kimbell:
“While we anticipate that some of these headwinds will persist in the near term, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans and set ourselves up for long-term growth.”
Meanwhile, the market for medical aesthetics, or procedures meant to enhance patients' physical attractiveness, is expected to grow in the future. According to research by senior partner Olivier Leclerc and colleagues, the CAGR for neuromodulators like Botox is anticipated to reach 11.9 percent in the US and Canada by 2025. By 2025, the compound annual growth rate for injectable dermal fillers, such as biostimulators and hyaluronic acid fillers, may reach 3.8 percent. Moreover, as per McKinsey's research report, through 2025, the medical aesthetics industry is expected to continue growing at a rate close to double digits.
In one of the recent developments, finance solutions like "buy-now, pay-later" loans are being given to make cosmetic procedures more affordable because of the rising demand for these procedures in the United States, as reported by Bloomberg. While the demand spike from the pandemic has subsided, rates of aesthetic procedures are still substantially higher than they were before COVID, with a 2023 increase over 2024, according to a June 2024 study from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Financing programs that divide expenses ranging from $200 to $10,000 into smaller installments over three to sixty months are now advantageous for facial procedures and other treatments. These choices are especially appealing to younger consumers because they frequently include interest-free terms and low credit requirements. According to Bloomberg, sales of asset-backed securities in the United States have increased by almost 20% year over year, reflecting this trend in the larger financial market. This highlights the connection between high customer demand and innovative financial solutions.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 81
The multinational healthcare firm Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), through its subsidiary MENTOR, specializes in breast reconstruction and aesthetics. For use in cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery treatments, the company offers breast implants, tissue expanders, and other surgical materials. Mentor's Breast Implant Simulator app allows users to submit images or use real-time video to model implant sizes. It uses augmented reality to display breast augmentation outcomes. It also provides educational content, connects users to nearby surgeons, and makes it easier to share discoveries for feedback.
Revenue increased by 5.25% YoY to $22.47 billion in the third quarter of 2024, with Innovative Medicine leading the way with a 4.9% YoY growth to $14.58 billion. Moreover, the MedTech division, which encompasses aesthetics, reported a 6.4% increase in operational sales in the third quarter of 2024. Acquisitions such as Abiomed had a favorable effect on this division. The firm produced $14 billion in free cash flow in the first nine months of this year, compared to $11.9 billion in the same period last year.
For the past 62 years, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has consistently increased its dividends. The current quarterly dividend paid by the firm is $1.62 per share.
An analyst at Wolfe Research named Alexandria Hammond began covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a $190 price target and an Outperform rating. Beyond Mounjaro/Zepbound from Lilly (LLY), the firm anticipates growth names and/or "dream the dream" names to win in 2025. J&J's Pharma growth drivers, including JNJ-2113, Tremfya, nipocalimab, Carvykti, and Drazalex Faspro, are viewed as "best-in-class" by the firm. Moreover, Wolfe predicts that J&J's revenue would increase by at least 3% despite Stelara's loss of exclusivity challenges.
Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management was the largest stakeholder in the company from among the funds in Insider Monkey's database. It owns 7,560,199 shares worth $1.23 billion as of Q3.
Overall JNJ ranks 1st on our list of the best cosmetic surgery and aesthetics stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential for JNJ as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than JNJ but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
