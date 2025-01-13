Here’s Why Jim Cramer Thinks Apple (AAPL) Is the Ultimate Free Rider in AI

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Discussed These 18 Stocks After Major AI Event. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer discussed after major AI event.

After the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jim Cramer had a lot to talk about NVIDIA and other stocks. While you can take a look at what he had to say about Wall Street’s favorite AI GPU stock by opening our full list, Cramer emphasized that there is a clear division in the stock market. He pointed out “Well again I think that there’s two markets. There’s the healthcare market, the materials market, uh, the food and beverage market. David, that area is just wasteland.” He shared that safety isn’t on investors’ minds when understanding the current stock market. I learned from my friend Michael Haley who is a demolition man that safety never takes a vacation,” Cramer shared and added “He was not speaking about snacks. Because safety’s last!”

The CNBC host also commented on a recent report which shared that consumers might be able to save money by using GLP-1 weight loss drugs. According to him, “If you want to save some money, well, look it’s four hundred dollars. That they’re saving. And by the way, you know, the average person in this country, four hundred dollars, nice saving.”

Another segment that’s caught his attention recently is the alcoholic beverages market. The Surgeon General’s recent opinion of placing a cancer warning on these beverage bottles hasn’t escaped Cramer’s attention. However, he doesn’t think a warning label will deter consumers. Cramer commented that in the aftermath of the Surgeon General’s remarks, “liquor’s just being crushed.” He recalled the Prohibition and shared “All I can tell you is that, we did this thing in prohibition, we had this thing called prohibition, it didn’t work. That was a real way to wipe it out.” Yet, even though the stocks are down, they might not have seen different performance had the warning not been issued. According to Cramer “People don’t wanna own these stocks anyways because of interest rates. It’s just a double whammy.”

Following a comprehensive press conference by President-elect Trump, bond yields soared as investors fretted about political stability. Cramer believes technology stocks are more resilient to rising bond yields but other sectors like healthcare suffer. Yet, according to him “If you were in healthcare right now you’d be saying, what, if you’re Rob Davis at Merck, you say like listen, things aren’t that bad. But it doesn’t matter because it’s all caught up with bonds.”

