Why JD.com (JD) Stock Is Surging Today

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) is jumping 9% today. The shares are rallying after investment bank Jefferies increased its price target on the name to $60 from $54.

Why Jefferies Raised Its Price Target

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong, who kept a Buy rating on JD.com, believes that the company was well-managed last quarter. Among the positive catalysts for the Chinese company in Q4 were its Double-11 discounts and trade-ins, the analyst stated.

Chong increased his estimates for JD.com, citing its revenue from JD Retail and its segment operating margin, both of which came in ahead of expectations.

JD Launches Gift Option

Following in the footsteps of Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY), JD.com earlier today introduced a gifting feature on its mobile app. Specifically, users will be able to press a button that allows them to pay for and then send products to one or more recipients.

Tencent launched a similar option in December and Alibaba followed suit earlier this month.

More About JD Stock

Analysts, on average, expect the company's earnings per share to climb to 31.74 Chinese yuan this year, up from 29.2 Chinese yuan in 2024.

In the last month, the shares are up 8%, but they are down 3.5% in the last three months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.