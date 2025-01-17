Why Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Is the Biotech Stock with Biggest Upside Potential

We recently published a list of the 12 Biotech Stocks with the Biggest Upside Potential. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) stands against other biotech stocks with the biggest upside potential.

Improving Trends for Biotech Stocks

While 2024 was a “challenging” year for biotech stocks, JPMorgan is of the view that some names in the industry may be poised for considerable upside in the coming months. On November 28, Johan Hueffer, senior partner and principal of investments at Novo Holdings, appeared on CNBC to discuss his macro perspective on investments in life sciences. He said that biotechs faced difficulty raising capital in the last couple of years. However, that trend has started to improve in the last quarter or two.

Still, there have been impacts on companies that particularly service the pharmaceutical industry, such as contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and companies that provide tools for research and development. Similar trends have been observed for companies that manufacture tools for production in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. While these sectors have had ups and downs in the past two years, the trends are starting to normalize now. Hueffer was of the view that the industry is now showing considerable opportunity.

The Fed’s Rate Cuts and Biotech Stocks: Could There Be a Connection?

Similarly, Goldman Sachs shed light on biotech as an often overlooked sector in the investing space. In a note to clients, John Flood, Goldman’s Head of Americas Equities Sales Trading, said that biotech stocks posed an under-the-radar opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the Fed’s recent rate cuts. Changes in interest rates uniquely affect biotech stocks as they are sensitive to them and often rely on projected future profits. These stocks are also heavily impacted by the cost of capital. Although there is little to no current profitability, these stocks have significant upside potential and pose an “option-like structure” if clinical trials succeed. This makes them especially responsive to changes and movements in interest rates.

Since September, the Fed cut a full point off the funds rate. According to CNBC, the current market pricing is showing just one or two more moves lower in 2025. On January 8, CNBC reported that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members voted to reduce the central bank’s benchmark borrowing rate to the 4.25%-4.5% target range. However, they also slashed their outlook for expected rate cuts for 2025, bringing it down to two from four and assuming quarter-point increments. These changes are expected to affect biotech stocks.

