Here’s Why Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Soared on Monday

The US stock market finished the day on a sour note anew amid the lack of fresh catalysts to spice up trading while investors repositioned their portfolios ahead of 2025.

On Monday, the Dow shed 0.97 percent or 418 points, while the S&P’s broad index decreased 0.95 percent or 56.48 points. Nasdaq Composite registered the biggest decline, down 1.19 percent or 235.24 points.

Despite losses, 10 companies managed to eke out gains, with those in the energy sector posting notable performance. Let’s explore why.

To come up with Monday’s top gainers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) on Monday saw its share price grow by 2.99 percent or 0.55 points to end at $18.94 each as traders continued to place bets on the company’s growth prospects.

In the past five and 30 days of trading, Intuitive Machines was able to book an increase of 32.31 percent and 30.08 percent, respectively.

Last week, the company announced securing multi-billion dollar contracts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to expand the latter’s commercial direct-to-Earth capabilities. This mission-critical communication capability allows spacecraft to transmit data directly to ground stations on Earth.

Under the agreement, Intuitive Machines will receive two task order awards to support NASA’s Lunar Exploration Ground Segment, providing additional capacity to alleviate demand on the Deep Space Network and to meet the mission requirements for unique, highly elliptical orbits.

