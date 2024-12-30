Why Is Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Among the Top CRISPR Stocks to Invest In?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Top 11 CRISPR Stocks to Invest In.
The pharmaceutical industry is buzzing with innovation, driven by the need for new treatments, tackling unmet medical challenges, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies like pharmacogenomics, digital therapeutics, and artificial intelligence. Among the most exciting breakthroughs are gene therapy and gene editing, with CRISPR-Cas9 leading the charge. This remarkable tool, inspired by bacteria's natural defenses, acts like precise genetic scissors—faster, cheaper, and more accurate than other genome-editing methods.
Back in 2014, CRISPR and its associated Cas proteins were mostly limited to academic research, generating a lot of excitement but seeming far from real-world applications. Just six years later, after earning a Nobel Prize, CRISPR began to make its way into over 20 clinical trials. The COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrated its potential, with CRISPR-based tests delivering quick and accurate virus detection, while experimental treatments explored its use against the virus—showcasing the technology’s incredible flexibility in tackling public health crises.
The CRISPR technology market is poised for explosive growth. Coherent Market Insights estimates it will be worth $3.64 billion in 2024 and climb to more than $12.46 billion by 2031, growing at an impressive annual rate of 19.2%. Cell and gene therapies are game-changing for treating certain cancers and rare diseases. As of 2024, there are 38 FDA-approved cell and gene therapy products, including six CAR-T cell therapies targeting cancers like lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Several gene therapies are also available for rare genetic disorders, such as spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The industry's focus has evolved from simply proving these therapies work to optimizing their effectiveness, minimizing side effects, and broadening their applications.
However, these therapies can come with eye-watering price tags—ranging from $400,000 to $2 million per dose. Although the sector has faced tough investment conditions since its boom in 2020 and 2021, there are signs of a rebound. Investments in the first half of 2024 reached $10.9 billion, surpassing 2019’s $9.8 billion, though still shy of the record $19.9 billion and $22.7 billion seen in 2020 and 2021. Funding dipped to $12.6 billion in 2022 and $11.7 billion in 2023. But there’s hope: Morgan Stanley suggests that Federal Reserve interest rate cuts could breathe new life into riskier assets like cell and gene therapies, aligning with a broader recovery in biotech.
The regulatory landscape for gene and regenerative therapies has also come a long way. In the U.S., the FDA has created clearer pathways for development, aided by the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, which speeds up review times and offers additional support to developers. Similarly, Europe has made strides with its guidelines for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). In 2017, the European Commission introduced a joint action plan to simplify processes for companies. While there’s still progress to be made, the push toward harmonized international regulations has made it easier for companies to secure approvals across multiple regions.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a biotech company at the forefront of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, working on innovative therapies for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. Its leading program, NTLA-2001, is aimed at treating transthyretin amyloidosis, a currently incurable condition. Another promising treatment in its pipeline, NTLA-2002, targets hereditary angioedema (HAE) and has shown promising results in early clinical trials.
BMO Capital remains optimistic about Intellia’s prospects, maintaining an Outperform rating and a $70 price target in October. This confidence is bolstered by the Phase II trial results for NTLA-2002, which demonstrated an 81% reduction in attack rates compared to placebo over 5 to 16 weeks, with 73% of patients remaining attack-free. However, some concerns were noted: NTLA-2002 didn’t meet expectations of having over 80% of patients attack-free, and the attack-free rate appeared to decline as the trial progressed, a trend observed in other HAE trials as well.
In Q3, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) reported several milestones: FDA clearance for the Phase III MAGNITUDE-2 trial of nexiguran ziclumeran for ATTR amyloidosis, strong enrollment in the MAGNITUDE study, and active screening for the HAELO Phase III trial for HAE. The company ended the quarter with $944.7 million in cash, a solid runway extending into late 2026. Financially, it recorded $9.1 million in collaboration revenue, $123.4 million in R&D expenses, and a net loss of $135.7 million.
Overall NTLA ranks 2nd on our list of the top CRISPR stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of NTLA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NTLA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
