Why Is Innovid Corp. (CTV) Among The Best Advertising Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Best Advertising Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) stands against the other advertising stocks.

Ad spending in 2024 received a significant boost from recurring events such as the US election and the Olympics, and experts believe that these spending patterns are likely to add billions to the market. Media agency Magna increased its US ad spending forecast for the year, expecting revenue growth of 11.4% to $377 billion, per the news shared with Marketing Dive. The company expects non-cyclical ad spending to grow by 8.9%, reflecting a rise from 8.2% in previous forecasts. This marks one of the best performances for the category in 20 years. This revision stemmed from improved macroeconomic conditions, healthy appetites in digital and streaming, and cyclical events, such as the elections and the Summer Olympics.

Advertising To Top US$1 trillion in 2026, Says PwC

As per PwC, fueling revenue growth by selling E&M products directly to users is challenging. Of the 3 major categories i.e., consumer spending, connectivity, and advertising, consumer spending is the smallest and slowest growing. The connectivity category i.e., fixed and mobile services, topped US$1.1 trillion in 2023. Advertising outpaced consumer spending in 2023 and should top US$1 trillion in 2026. PwC believes that it is expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR through 2028.

With advertising expected to make up ~55% of total E&M industry growth over the upcoming 5 years, PwC believes that it will become a more important part of companies’ business models. For strategic reasons, all participants in the E&M industry are required to be more skillful at selling ads.

According to PwC, the changes to the way businesses approach the ad business are expected to be seen in 3 key areas. Firstly, the monetization of data is expected to fuel more sophisticated advertising models. Next, the connection will be closer between the discovery of products and services and their purchase and consumption. Finally, it will be important for companies to understand how global privacy regulations impact growth.

Trends To Watch Out for in 2025

As per Mediatool, key advertising trends to look out for include an emphasis on authenticity, visual content domination, integration of AI, mobile-centric campaigns, and growth of social commerce. AI/ML has become important in the world of digital advertising. As of now, 32% of marketers leverage AI for creating, managing, and optimizing their ads. According to Market.us, the global AI in advertising market is expected to reach $28.4 billion in the year 2033 with a CAGR of 28.4%. This was valued at $6.7 billion in the year 2023. Based on the application, targeted advertising dominated the broader market with a share of 31.1% in 2023.

