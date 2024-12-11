Why Is Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Among the Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Invest In Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) stands against the other cosmetic surgery and aesthetics stocks.

In the face of economic uncertainty, consumer preferences in the beauty industry are changing. A Bloomberg Intelligence poll conducted in June 2024 with 650 participants found that 40% of respondents gave beauty and personal care purchases more importance than other products. Nonetheless, this represents the lowest result since the survey's launch two years ago, a 10-percentage-point drop from January.

Despite the continued success of premium cosmetic products, there is less demand for mainstream, reasonably priced products, which make up the majority of the market. Leonard Lauder's "Lipstick Index" theory, which associates economic slowdowns with increased spending on self-care, seems less sound these days. Although the beauty industry has grown significantly over the last five years, Andrea Felsted, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, observes that customer interests are beginning to shift.

This drop in affordable beauty purchases raises questions about how well the industry can withstand economic downturns. The results point to changing customer behavior, with high-end products performing better and less expensive markets being squeezed during difficult economic conditions.

Amidst this shift, according to Ulta CEO Dave Kimbell, younger generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are more willing to spend money on beauty than previous generations, especially on skincare or as a way to express themselves. He also mentioned that a growing percentage of Americans are Hispanic consumers, who are more likely to be active in the area. Here are some comments from Kimbell:

“While we anticipate that some of these headwinds will persist in the near term, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans and set ourselves up for long-term growth.”

Meanwhile, the market for medical aesthetics, or procedures meant to enhance patients' physical attractiveness, is expected to grow in the future. According to research by senior partner Olivier Leclerc and colleagues, the CAGR for neuromodulators like Botox is anticipated to reach 11.9 percent in the US and Canada by 2025. By 2025, the compound annual growth rate for injectable dermal fillers, such as biostimulators and hyaluronic acid fillers, may reach 3.8 percent. Moreover, as per McKinsey's research report, through 2025, the medical aesthetics industry is expected to continue growing at a rate close to double digits.

Story Continues